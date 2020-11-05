DJI Mini 2 drone camera unveiled with one huge upgrade

The follow up to the superb DJI Mavic Mini, the DJI Mini 2 boasts 4K video recording in a foldable design that weighs just under 249g.

Trumping the Mavic Mini’s highest output of 2.7K, the Mini 2 can handle 4K footage in 30fps and 100Mbps. The small stature of the drone means that it will not need to be registered by the user in the UK, although this will change from December 31 when new drone legislation comes into effect.

Packing DJI’s new OcuSync 2.0 technology, the Mini 2 now features a dual-frequency set-up to improve the communication range during everyday use. According to DJI, these upgrades will account for a maximum range of 6km, a staggering 150% increase over what was capable with the Mavic Mini.

Battery life will remain largely unchanged on the Mini 2, having a potential flight time of up to 31 minutes (compared to the 30 minutes offered by the Mavic Mini). Users will also have the chance to get even closer to their subjects thanks to 2x lossless zoom, and up to 4x zoom with the digital zoom applied.

Notably missing from the Mini 2’s feature set is Active Track – DJI’s object and facial tracking technology that takes all the hard work out of filming, particularly for vloggers. The feature is available on DJI’s more expensive drones however, like the DJI Mavic Air 2.

Commenting on the Mini 2’s reveal, DJI President Roger Luo detailed: “Mavic Mini was a monumental breakthrough for DJI and for drone pilots across the world, as its unprecedented combination of weight, safety, performance, and overall value became the entry point for countless new drone pilots and fans. DJI Mini 2 enhances those key aspects, packing larger drone performance in an approachable, small design in the safest drone category that is perfect for beginners and will also impress more experienced pilots.”

The DJI Mini 2 is now available for purchase, retailing at £419/€469. Stay tuned to Trusted Reviews for our full verdict on DJI’s latest miniature drone.

