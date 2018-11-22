This cracking DJI Mavic Air deal is the drone bargain of Black Friday 2018

The DJI Mavic Air is far from the cheapest drone you can buy, but its £100 Black Friday price drop means it’s currently less than half the price of DJI’s Mavic 2 Pro – and that makes it the drone bargain of Black Friday 2018 so far.

Why so? While we still think DJI’s Mavic 2 Pro is best hobbyist drone you can buy, there’s also a sweet spot of price, portability and features to be found at a slightly lower altitude – and that’s the patch of sky now owned by the £669 DJI Mavic Air.

DJI Mavic Air – Black Friday deal DJI Mavic Air DJI's Mavic Air is an excellent drone for hobbyists, thanks to its superb 4K camera, class-leading obstacle avoidance and tiny form factor. This is its lowest ever price – the offer runs until 11pm on 26 November 2018.

The Mavic Air was announced in January 2018, so it’s far from an old model. And it packs pretty much all of the features a beginner or hobbyist will need from a drone: the ability to shoot excellent 4K/30fps video, superb obstacle avoidance, and the best range of autopilot trick shots (which DJI calls QuickShots) you can find in any drone at this price.

For absolute beginners, you could argue that the DJI Spark (whose price has reduced by 11% to £399) is the wiser buy. We were hoping for a slightly bigger price drop on the Spark, though, and its lack of a gimbal (for keeping video steady) and 16-minute flight time could soon frustrate anyone who’s looking to boost their aerial photography skills.

DJI Mavic Air vs DJI Mavic 2 Pro: why go for the Mavic Air?

With that 13% price drop until 11pm on 26 November 2018, the Mavic Air is an excellent alternative to the premium Mavic 2 Pro.

So what are you missing out on by snapping up DJI’s Mavic Air offer over its newer sibling? Our table below lets you compare the specs of the two, but in short the Mavic 2 Pro’s main benefits are: that larger 1-inch sensor and Hasselblad camera, around ten minutes more flight time, and extra obstacle sensors for keeping it safe from branches.

The Mavic 2 Pro is a brilliant drone, but it’s currently twice the price of the Mavic Air and, importantly, also almost twice the size. If you’re looking for a flying camera that you can fling into a small backpack for last-minute hiking trips or coastal walks, then the 430g Mavic Air is right in that sweet spot – particularly as its gimbal is safely stashed inside its body, unlike the more exposed design of the Mavic 2 Pro.

Another bonus of the DJI Mavic Air’s price drop is that it’s over £100 cheaper than the original Mavic Pro, which you can currently find for around £775.

The latter is still well worth a look thanks to its slightly longer 27-minute flight time and cinematic 4K recording mode, but right now the DJI Mavic Air the best drone for most people.

DJI Mavic Air DJI Mavic 2 Pro Sensor 1/2.3-inch CMOS 1-inch CMOS Max video resolution 4K @30 fps 4K @30 fps Max photo resolution 12 MP 20 MP Gimbal 3-Axis Mechanical Gimbal 3-Axis Mechanical Gimbal Dimensions (folded) 168×83×49 mm 214×91×84 mm Dimensions (unfolded) 168×184×64 mm 322×242×84 mm Weight 430 g 907 g Internal storage 8GB 8GB Max ISO (video) 1600 6400 Max ISO (stills) 3200 12800 Max video bitrate 100Mbps 100Mbps Max flight time 21 minutes 31 minutes Max wind speed resistance 29 – 38 kph 29–38 kph Obstacle avoidance 3-Directional Environment Sensing Omnidirectional Obstacle Sensing Control methods Gesture, Mobile Device,

Remote Controller Remote Controller Black Friday price £669 (down from £769) £1349

In our review of the DJI Mavic Air, we said: “Despite some very welcome new competition from the Parrot Anafi, the Mavic Air remains our favourite sub-£1000 drone.

“Both drones easily slip into a backpack and shoot comparable video and stills, but the Mavic Air’s trump card is its obstacle avoidance, which is something the Parrot Anafi lacks. This is a really useful safety net for novice flyers and for shooting quick, set piece scenes.

When comparing the Mavic Air to its older sibling we added: “The improved stabilisation over the older Mavic Pro was also evident from the footage I shot, and the QuickShots are fantastic fun.”

