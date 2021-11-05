DJI Mavic 3 is finally official with far improved battery life

DJI has announced Mavic 3, featuring a new Hasselblad dual-camera system, ActiveTrack 5.0 and longer better battery life.

The Mavic 3 packs a professional-grade 4/3 CMOS sensor with a 24mm prime lens. The drone is capable of shooting 20-megapixel stills in 12-bit RAW format and 5.1K video at 50fps or 4K video at 120fps, with the latter also supporting slow-motion footage.

The larger image sensor offers a higher video resolution and dynamic range and is better at suppressing noise in low-light settings compared with its predecessor, while the native dynamic range of 12.8 stops helps to retain more details in the highlights and shadows.

The camera also features an adjustable aperture that ranged from f/2.8 to f/11 to work in different lightings.

The Hasselblad dual-camera system consists of the aforementioned 24mm prime lens with an 84-degree FOV and a 162mm tele lens with 28x Hybrid Zoom (digital and optical) and an aperture of f/4.4.

The tele lens makes it possible to get closer to your subject, while the new Vision Detection Auto Focus feature captures distance data to optimise the focusing speed.

The Mavic 3 also takes advantage of the Hasselblad Natural Colour Solution (HNCS) found on the Mavic 2 Pro for a more accurate colour palette, and the drone is capable of capturing up to one billion colours with the 10-bit D-Log colour profile.

The Mavic 3 features APAS 5.0 with six fish-eye vision sensors and two wide-angle sensors to watch out for obstacles in all directions and plan safe flight routes in a range of environments.

Meanwhile, ActiveTrack 5.0 offers subject tracking even in Normal mode as the drone moves forward, backwards, left, rights, diagonally, alongside the subject and around it – even if it moves out of frame.

The Mavic 3 supports GPS, GLONASS and BeiDou to lock onto a range of satellite signals, and features safety systems like geofencing, altitude limits and the AeroScope Remote ID system.

The battery has been redesigned to offer up to 46 minutes of flight time in ideal conditions and the drone supports DJI’s Return To Home (RTH) to automatically bring the drone back to its starting point if it runs low on battery or loses connection to the controller.

Finally, there are an array of new Intelligent modes for creating and editing photos and videos, including MasterShots to create high-quality content more easily, Panorama mode to stitch images together without any post-production and QuickTransfer to store and process content on your mobile devices without linking to the controller.

Mavic 3 Cine edition

DJI also announced a Mavic 3 Cine edition alongside the standard Mavic 3, which supports Apple ProRes 422 HQ encoding and includes an internal 1TB SSD for high-speed data storage and the new 10Gbps Lightspeed Data Cable.

The Mavic 3 Standard version comes with the drone, an Intelligent Flight Battery, a charger, a charging hub, an RC-N1 Remote Controller, three RC-N1 cables, a storage cover and three pairs of propellers. It’s priced at £1879/€2099.

There’s also the Fly More Combo, which comes with the same items, along with two additional batteries, three more pairs of propellers, an ND Filters Set and a convertible carrying bag for £2549/€2799.

Finally, there’s the Mavic 3 Cine Premium Combo, which includes the Magic 3 Cine edition, three Intelligent Flight Batteries, a charger, a charging hub, the DJI RC Pro, a storage cover, six pairs of propellers, two ND Filters Sets, the convertible carrying bag and the DJI 10Gbps Lightspeed Data Cable. The Cine Premium Combo comes out at £4279/€4799.

All three configurations are available to buy from DJI.com today.