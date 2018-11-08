DJI Mavic 2 Pro soars to win our Video Product of the Year 2018 award

The stunning DJI Mavic 2 Pro has won the hotly contested Video Product of the Year gong at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2018.

DJI has continued to pull ahead of its drone rivals this year and the folding Mavic 2 Pro is its finest flying camera yet, largely thanks to its one-inch sensor and Hasselblad camera.

Its ability to shoot fantastic 4K video at 30fps and excellent 20-megapixel stills would be impressive enough, but the fact that this comes from folding design that slips easily into your backpack makes the Mavic 2 Pro the best drone we’ve seen so far.

Another big reason for the Mavic 2 Pro’s success is its superb flying experience, which offers the best obstacle avoidance we’ve seen in a drone and a Sport Mode that lets it fly at over 40mph.

All of this ensured that the Mavic 2 Pro was one of the few products this year to receive a rare 5/5 maximum score in our review. Our verdict reads: “On their own, improvements like the long battery life, quiet operation, nimble flying, stable transmission and handy safety features make the Mavic 2 Pro a notable upgrade over the original.

“But it’s the new Hasselblad camera and one-inch sensor, which offer the best quality stills and video footage we’ve seen from a drone in this sort of price range, that make it something of a stunner.”

The Mavic 2 Pro is a real technological feat, so we’re happy to award DJI with the Video Product of the Year gong at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2018.

At Trusted Reviews we test more than 1000 products each year. The Trusted Reviews Awards are our annual celebration of the technology, products and innovations that have stood out from the crowd. This year we have presented a record 95 awards to the best reviewed products we have seen over the past twelve months from, cameras to computers, vacuum cleaners to fridge freezers. We have also presented five Reader’s Choice Awards, to the companies you have voted as your favourites.

