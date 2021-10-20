DJI launches the world’s first 4-axis cinema camera with the Ronin 4D

DJI has unveiled the Ronin 4D, a 4-axis camera system designed to make high-end productions more efficient.

The system consists of the new full-frame Zenmuse X9 gimbal camera, a 4-axis stabilisation system, a LiDAR focussing system and a video transmission and control system all in one device.

Powered by DJI’s own flagship chipset, CineCore 3.0 is the most powerful cinematic imaging processor from the company yet.

The system offers an internal 8K RAW codec for precise colour reproduction, a high-performance AI engine for advanced assistive functions and multi-link monitoring and control with low-latency image processing.

The system also includes the all-new Zenmuse X9. This full-frame gimbal camera comes in 8K and 6K versions. The Zenmuse X9-8K is capable of recording up to 8K at 75fps, while the X9-6K can capture up to 6K at 60fps.

Both models allow for cinematic footage to be captured in H.264, Apple ProRes and ProRes RAW.

The camera features a dual-native EI of 800/5000, along with over 14 stops of dynamic range for rich colours, while DJI’s own Cinema Color System (DCCS) reproduces natural skin tones and tonal consistency across multiple cameras.

There are also nine-stop physical ND filters built-in to help handle dramatic changes in lighting when you’re out and about filming.

The X9’s design allows you to connect DJI’s DL mount, the Leica M mount and other mounts with short-flange focal distances, onto the camera, making it compatible with a wide range of lenses.

The Ronin 4D packs the first active Z-axis to eliminate vertical camera shake, along with a new algorithm that relies on ToF sensors, dual-visual sensors, an IMU and a barometer to aid image stabilisation.

All of this means you can walk, run and head down stairs without worrying about your steps being caught on camera.

There’s also ActiveTrack Pro for AI tracking and a new LiDAR Range Finder for sharper, faster and more reliable focussing. The range finder casts over 43,200 ranging points over a distance of up to 10 metres to identify subjects quickly even in low-light environments.

In total, the Ronin 4D offers three focusing modes – manual, autofocus, and Automated Manual Focus (AMF), which is essentially autofocus that allows you to step in and control manually at any time.

The 4D Video Transmitter uses DJI’s new O3 Pro transmission tech to output a 1080p/60fps feed to monitors up to 20,000 feet away. There’s also AES 256-bit encryption and end-to-end low latency for smooth monitoring in real-time.

The transmitter supports the DFS frequency band for added stability and anti-interference, and multiple receivers are supported so you can move between feeds if you’re using multiple Ronin 4Ds on set.

The 7-inch High-Bright Remote Monitor includes a wireless video receiver, while the built-in gyro sensor allows the monitor to be used as a motion controller for movement-based camera control.

The monitor can also be used alongside the Ronin 4D Hand Grips, DJI Master Wheels, DJI Force Pro and the DJI Three-Channel Follow Focus.

The Ronin 4D offers three storage methods – USB SSD, CFexpress Type-B and DJI’s own PROSSD 1TB. There are built-in mics for 2-channel 24-bit sound recording, along with two 3.5mm jacks and two XLR ports for more input and output options.

The battery offers up to 2.5 hours of shooting in a variety of weather conditions.

“DJI empowers creators with accessible and intuitive devices to capture and share the world exactly how they see it,” said DJI Senior Product Line Manager Paul Pan.

“With DJI Ronin 4D, we use the power of technology to make cinema-standard production more affordable, cinema cameras more flexible, and cinematic imaging available to a boundless array of filmmakers. DJI Ronin 4D draws on our expertise in both aerial and ground-based cinematic innovations to enable the next generation of professional content creators to amaze and inspire us.”

The 6K version includes the main body, the Zenmuse X9-6K gimbal camera, the LiDAR Range Finder, the High-Bright monitor, hand grips, a top handle, the TB50 Intelligent Battery and a carrying case for £5,999/€6,999. The 8K model includes the same, along with the Zenmuse X9-8K gimbal camera and a PROSSD 1TB at £9,499/€10,999.

The 6K version will be available from December, with the 8K one coming at a later date.