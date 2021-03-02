DJI FPV drone brings breakneck flight speeds at a cinematic 4K 120fps

DJI has announced its new DJI FPV drone, which it says combines the speed and manouverability of a racing drone with the the high-end video performance of cinematic UAVs.

The new DJI FPV drone, which brings a new version of the FPV Goggles for the first person experience and a one-handed motion controller. The real-time video is transmitted to the goggles from as far as 10km away.

However, the new $1,299/£1,249 hybrid drone promises 4K video capture at 60 frames per second with RockSteady image stabilisation, for those seeking to record their airborne activities from a single-axis gimbal. 4x Slow Motion in 1080p and 120fps is also available on this UAV likely to sit among the best drones options available to consumers.

You can also achieve full HD video at 120-frames-per-second transmitted to the FMV Goggles, which have a 150º field of view. An additional eight sets of goggles can be connected for audience mode too.

The new model can reach top speeds of 87mph, while the battery will last for up to 20 minutes depending on how much welly you’re giving it. There’s also a dedicated emergency break and hover feature, which is available in all flying modes to guard against mid-air collisions.

In a press release, DJI says the new FPV drone “lets you see the world in a new way using the absolute latest in HD transmission technology. Pilots can see a crystal-clear, long-range, low-latency feed from the DJI FPV aircraft while wearing the DJI FPV Goggles V2. State-of-the-art racing motors offer high-speed action during flights, and the O3 transmission system offers unmatched reliability.”

Elsewhere, DJI is promising an experience with various flight modes that work for both professional drone pilots and those taking their first flight.

The new drone is on sale now, starting at $1,299/£1,249. The DJI FPV Combo, a remote controller 2, V2 of the FPV Goggles and one battery, along with all the cables. If you want the new, optional Motion Controller, that’s $199/£139.