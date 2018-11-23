DJI Black Friday deals – the best drone deals live now

If you’ve been patiently waiting for DJI’s exciting drones to fly down into impulse buy territory, your time has come – the Chinese company’s Black Friday deals are now live, and we’ve rounded up all of the zingers in one handy place.

The excellent DJI Mavic Air has been given the biggest price slash, with a £100 discount taking its price down to £669 until the deals end at 22.59pm on 26th November.

This takes its price down to less than the half the cost of the new DJI Mavic 2 Pro, making it a brilliant buy for anyone who’s looking for a mini 4K drone with lots of beginner-friendly auto modes and very handy obstacle avoidance.

At that price, no other drone comes close to offering the DJI Mavic Air’s mix of video quality and portability. In our review verdict, we said: “The Mavic Air’s affordable price tag and excellent video quality means it’s still king of the mid-range skies and the best sub-£1000 drone you can buy.”

DJI Black Friday deals – best of the rest

DJI Spark (£399 until 26/11/18)

Another strong offer for drone novices is the £50 reduction to DJI Spark, bringing it down to £399 until Monday 26th November. Considering this also includes a controller, this makes it a great buy for anyone looking to dip their toes into aerial photography or the fun of flying something that can zip around at 30mph.

In our review of the DJI Spark, we said: “The DJI Spark is incredibly good fun to fly, and the Quick Shots are a great way to achieve dramatic shots without needing being an advanced drone pilot. If you don’t want to stretch to the fantastic DJI Mavic Pro, the DJI Spark is a fantastic first advanced drone.”

Ryze Tello (£89 until 26/11/18)

Looking for a Christmas stocking-friendly toy drone? There are few better than the Ryze Tello now it’s been reduced to £89.

Despite its price and 80g weight, it can record 720p video and 5-megapixel stills. It can also teach kids (or big kids) basic coding skills, thanks to compatibility with the Scratch programming language.

DJI Osmo Mobile 2 (£109 until 26/11/18)

Not all of DJI’s best offers are on drones. Had your eye on the DJI Osmo Mobile 2? This motorised gimbal for smartphones, which is great for smoothing out and reducing shake on YouTube-friendly videos, is now down to a highly tempting £109 (a drop of 15% from its usual price), its lowest price yet. Considering the original, inferior Osmo launched at £299 in 2015, that’s a bit of a steal.

In our review of the Osmo Mobile 2, we said: “By drastically reducing the price and enhancing the handling, DJI has made the best smartphone gimbal currently available. It’s lightweight and comfortable to use, plus battery life has been boosted.

“If you’re in the market for a gimbal, the DJI Osmo Mobile 2 is the model to buy.”

DJI Goggles RE (£449 until 26/11/18)

If you already have a DJI drone (or are looking to buy a present for someone who does), there are two more offers that are well worth checking out.

Fans of PPV drone racing can gain a competitive edge with the DJI Goggles RE (Racing Edition), which are now down to £449 from their usual £549 price. The Racing Edition goggles, which connect to pretty much every DJI drone including the Mavic 2 via an Ocusync wireless transmission unit, improve on DJI’s standard Goggle by offering better comfort and antennas, lowering latency, and offering the option of the less crowded 5.8Ghz transmission band, to help avoid inteference.

Lastly, there’s an excellent deal for owners of the DJI Mavic 2 Pro and Mavic 2 Zoom, who are looking for a bit more longevity from their flying sessions. The Mavic 2 Fly More Kit’s price has been slashed by a huge 36% down to £339. Considering it includes two extra batteries, a car charger, a battery charging hub, some low-noise propellers, and a rather fancy Mavic 2 Shoulder Bag, that’s a cracking deal.

DJI Black Friday deals – which drone should I buy?

Still confused about which drone is right for you? We’ve rounded up all of DJI’s current travel models (plus the Ryze Tello) in the handy table below, with the special Black Friday deals highlighted in bold.

DJI’s two Mavic 2 models are both excellent drones, but are too recent to have been given Black Friday discounts. Its larger Phantom range has also been left out of DJI’s deals, with rumours that a DJI Phantom 5 might be launched in New York next week.

So if you’re looking for a drone bargain, the three models below them are your best bet – with the DJI Mavic Air our pick for anyone who’s looking to get into both aerial photography and learning how to fling a speedy drone around the sky in sport mode.

Drone type Name Black Friday price Key features Rating Pro travel drone DJI Mavic 2 Pro £1349 Hasselblad camera, 1-inch sensor, 3-axis gimabl, 31-minute battery 5 stars Pro travel drone DJI Mavic 2 Zoom £1099 2x optical zoom, 3-axis gimbal, omnidirectional obstacle sensing 4.5 stars Hobbyist travel drone DJI Mavic Air £669 (save £100) 4K video from 3-axis gimbal, very portable, 21-minute battery 4.5 stars Beginner travel drone DJI Spark £399 (save £50) 1080p HD camera, gesture controls, 16-minute battery 4 stars Beginner toy drone Ryze Tello £89 (save £10) 720p HD camera, weighs only 80g, 13-minute battery N/A

More Black Friday content

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.