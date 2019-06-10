The Division 2 will be free over the weekend ahead of Year 1 content dropping

Cover shooter Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 will be free to play for four days, to celebrate the arrival of the first of three forthcoming content bundles.

Terry Spier, creative director at Red Storm announced the good news during Ubisoft’s press conference at E3 2019:

“If you haven’t yet had the opportunity to play The Division 2, we would be thrilled to have you join our very passionate community. Because I’m happy to announce that for this week only, between June 13th and June 16th, The Division 2 will be absolutely 100% free for everyone to play.

“And there’s no better time to join us, as we’re about to release the first of our major content updates for our Year 1 journey.”

The first of three Division 2 Year 1 Episodes that will drop over over the coming months will see players venture beyond the wastelands of post-apocalyptic Washington D.C. and further out into what’s left of the United States.

Coming in July, the first Episode will still be based in and around the captial, as it sees you “spearhead[ing] an attack on a presidential compound, as you seek to bring a traitor to justice,” according to Spier. The Smithsonian’s National Zoo, where you’ll hunt down an Outcast leader, forms the basis on another mission.

Episode 2 is coming in the autumn and will see the action moved south to Virginia, where you’ll seek to liberate the Pentagon from the Black Tusks, as well as engage in the second raid of the game, where eight players can play head-to-head.

Finally, there’s Episode 3, the final instalment in Year 1, sees you embarking on a manhunt in New York for someone with the power to end what’s left of humanity. The final Year One Episode will arrive at some point in ‘early 2020’.

Year 1 season passes for The Division 2 cost £33.99, and can be bought now for Xbox One, PS4 and PC, via Epic Games or the Ubisoft Store.