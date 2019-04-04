Tomorrow’s The Division 2 patch fixes the game’s biggest problem

Tomorrow we’ll see the very first big content drop for The Division 2, and a stream from developers Ubisoft has shed some light on what we can expect outside of the addition of the Tidal Basin compound and the addition of World Tier 5.



The news is good, too. It looks like Ubisoft are fixing the game’s most troubling aspect at launch, the broken skill mod system that made it nearly impossible to equip mods for the game’s skill system.



In general, this rework has lowered the requirements for skill mods, because high end skill mods dropped at the end of the game were in some cases asking for perhaps unobtainably high numbers to be used, leaving many users hitting the end of The Division 2’s gear treadmill scratching their heads about exactly when they can expect to slot in their skill mods.



Weapon mods are getting reworked too, with many of the positive aspects being nerfed while all of the negative aspects are being completely removed, meaning you no longer get into a situation where your weapon magazine is negating the benefits of your laser sight or, worse, a situation where you can’t use the magazine you want because it makes the reload speed too slow.

These, in addition to the new content, is the real meat of the patch pie that Division 2 is serving up for players on Friday, April 5. The servers will go down at 8:30 BST for us UK chaps, meaning players will have to wrestle through their entire Friday workday before getting to grips with the new content.



Elsewhere, crit damage and headshot damage builds are getting nerfed, which will put a serious hole into the PvP meta which contains it. If you want to get granular about it though, take a look at the Twitch archive where many different changes are discussed, or keep an eye out for the patch notes which should be surfacing any time now.

