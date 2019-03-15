The Division 2 Deal: £10 off Ubisoft’s Latest MMO For One Day Only

Pick up your weapons and stand to attention – The Division 2 is finally here, and can be yours for as little as £39.99 for one day only.

In order to receive the game at such a low price, you need to use the code DIVISION10 at the checkout. Be quick however, the code will expire at midnight tonight.

After several years of waiting, the eagerly anticipated sequel to Ubisoft’s The Division has hit store shelves. Early reports suggest that the game could be a fantastic addition to the MMO shooter genre, adding a number of improvements over the first game.

If you want to be part of the action this weekend then fear not, we’ve got you covered. Saving you the time and effort of finding the best price out there, we’ve already nailed it down to Currys PC World’s offering of just £39.99 – much better than the standard going rate of £49.99 at most other retailers.

With Currys offering the cheapest price yet, there’s a fair chance that the company’s stock for the game could sell out rather quickly. If you do have your eye set on buying the game, we recommend doing so sooner rather than later to ensure that you get The Division 2 at the best possible price.

Just to whet your appetite for the time being, our review-in-progress is currently live on the site, with Jake Tucker detailing: “Strip away all of the progression and MMO systems that are weaved around the game, and The Division 2 is a highly competent third-person shooter, the likes of which are rarely made anymore. The systems can feel a little technical: tossing grenades feels like a clinical operation, and several of the new abilities need too much hand holding for my tastes, but generally, The Division 2 is a great time.”

Just remember, the code DIVISION10 only available for today, so once midnight hits, it’ll be back up to the usual price of £49.99.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.