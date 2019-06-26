New DisplayPort standard sets the table for epic 16K PC monitors

Are you ready for 16K monitors? Say hello to the new DisplayPort 2.0 video standard, which promises a giant upgrade on the current tech.

VESA has published the first major update to the DisplayPort standard since 2016, delivers a 3x increase in bandwidth performance and support for resolutions beyond 8K for the first time.

The long-awaited update to DisplayPort 1.4a will be a massive boon for those in the visual creative industries thanks to improved refresh rates, HDR support at higher resolutions and improved support for extended display configurations.

The standard uses USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 to ‘convergence across industry-leading IO standards’ and is designed to keep up with the advancements being made by display manufacturers and demands from consumers. The first displays will be here by the end of next year.

Related: Best Monitors 2019

While the resolution boost is a boon for everyone operating at the high end of the market, the bandwidth increase will be where this new standard truly shines.

The previous standard offered support for raw bandwidth of 32.4 Gbps and an effective bandwidth of 25.92 Gbps, the new release promises raw bandwidth of 80 Gbps and an effective bandwidth of 77.37 Gbps. That means monitors high-end monitors akin to Apple’s super-luxe Mac Pro Display XDR will benefit, for example.

Here are there vital stats DisplayPort 2.0 can deliver:

Single display resolutions: One 16K (15360×8460) display @60Hz and 30 bpp 4:4:4 HDR (with DSC)

One 10K (10240×4320) display @60Hz and 24 bpp 4:4:4 (no compression) Dual display resolutions: Two 8K (7680×4320) displays @120Hz and 30 bpp 4:4:4 HDR (with DSC)

Two 4K (3840×2160) displays @144Hz and 24 bpp 4:4:4 (no compression) Triple display resolutions: Three 10K (10240×4320) displays @60Hz and 30 bpp 4:4:4 HDR (with DSC)

Three 4K (3840×2160) displays @90Hz and 30 bpp 4:4:4 HDR (no compression)

Are you looking to update your monitor set-up in the next couple of years? Let us know how this new standard will benefit you with a tweet to @TrustedReviews.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

Update newsletter widget