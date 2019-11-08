Disney Plus will be available through Amazon Fire TV devices at launch

Disney and Amazon have sealed a huge deal ahead of the launch of Disney Plus. As a result Disney’s streaming service will be available on Amazon Fire TV devices.

Only Roku reaches more people than Amazon Fire TV, when it comes to TV distribution apps. Disney execs are hoping this key partnership will help them reach more subscribers at launch (via Axios).

When can we expect that launch? In the USA, Disney Plus will be available next Tuesday. In the UK and most of Europe, it will be available by March 31.

Back in April, Disney told investors that it expects 60-90 million subscribers within five years. So, this partnership with Amazon is another step towards meeting those ambitious goals.

The company has taken other steps too, most notably a $71.3bn deal that saw Disney acquire most of 21st Century Fox.

Investment in original content has also been another key strategy ahead of launch and some of the scheduled programmes are already turning heads. The Mandalorian in particular has excited fans and critics alike.

Apple TV Plus hasn’t quite stirred up the levels of excitement Apple had hoped for, since its November 1 launch. Reviews of its launch titles have been mixed at best and Disney Plus, as a competitor, will no doubt privately take heart from its rival’s slow start.

Users are likely to be tempted by Disney Plus’s price though, its $6.99 a month (it will likely be similarly priced in the UK on release) and comes with a huge back-catalogue of Disney releases and new content.

This deal works both ways though, as the addition of Disney Plus certainly adds to the product offering of the Amazon Fire TV stick. It will be interesting to see if more people adopt the TV app platform in the wake of the Disney Plus launch.

