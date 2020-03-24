Disney Plus vs Apple TV Plus: What are the big differences?

After many long months, Disney Plus is finally wildly available in the UK and a bunch of other European countries. But how does it compare to the Apple TV Plus service? Here we’ll compare price, look at the compatible devices and go over the headline content.

Disney Plus vs Apple TV Plus – Price

These two services are among the cheaper streaming options out there, undercutting Netflix by a sizeable amount. They also both offer the option of paying for a year upfront, which is an excellent option if you’d rather get the payment out of the way.

Here’s how much a Disney Plus subscription costs:

£5.99 per month (£71.88 over the course of a year)

£59.99 per year (equivalent to £4.99 per month)

And here’s how much Apple TV Plus costs?

£4.99 ($4.99) per month (£59.98 over the course of the year)

£49.99 ($49.99) per month (equivalent to £4.16 a month)

Both of these services only offer one tier of membership, and they both include all the options, including 4K HDR streaming and downloads to compatible devices. It’s great to see that you’re not charged extra for high-res viewing – something you’ll often see on other services.

Disney Plus vs Apple TV Plus – Free trial

Both these services have a free trial that will last you seven days, after that elapses you’ll be automatically charged for your first month unless you actively cancel it.

However, with the Apple TV Plus service, Apple is giving some extra incentive to those you have recently picked up a new device. If you’ve grabbed a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac since Septemeber 2019, you’ll have the chance to bag a 12 month free trial to the service – saving you £49.99.

If you’re on the Apple Music Student Plan, you’ll get free Apple TV Plus included with that.

Disney Plus vs Apple TV Plus – Content

Content is key when it comes to how good a streaming service is and whether it’ll appeal to you at all. Both these services are wildly different when it comes to what you can watch on them.

Disney Plus has far more content and covers TV shows and movies from the House of Mouse’s colossal back catalogue. It covers everything from Star Wars (including the new Mandalorian series and the final season of The Clone Wars) to the majority of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and classic Disney animation. Oh, and let’s not forget over 600 episodes of The Simpsons.

At the time of publication, there are 13 Disney Plus originals, with more set to debut later in the year.

Unlike Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus is made up solely of original content. While this does mean there is a lot less stuff, you will know you won’t have seen any of it before. These shows range from the excellent The Morning Show to the slightly oddball See and the creepy Servant. There are a couple of shows aimed at kids too and a few movies – including The Banker.

Both services offer content in 4K HDR, with Dolby Vision available too where available. You can also download content to your smartphone or tablet, though you’ll need an iOS device to watch Apple TV Plus content offline.

Disney Plus vs Apple TV Plus – Compatible devices

You can watch Disney Plus on a huge range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, streaming devices and games consoles, and through some big-name services like Sky Q and Amazon Fire TV. The full list of devices and platforms that support Disney Plus is here.

Apple TV Plus is a little more restrictive. You can watch and download stuff through the TV app on iOS and macOS, but so far, there isn’t an app available on Android. You can get the TV app on Roku and of course Apple TV, with certain versions of Amazon’s Fire Stick also able to download it. Newer TVs from Samsung and LG also have the app available.

