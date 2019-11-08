Disney Plus UK release date confirmed for March 2020

The Disney Plus streaming service will launch in the UK in March 2020, the entertainment giant has confirmed.

In a tweet on Thursday evening, Disney announced that the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain would get access to the service on March 31 next year.

That’s great news for Brits who will now only have to wait four months after US launch in order to jump in on all that Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars content. Thankfully, rumours that it might be at least a year before the UK launch have proven unfounded.

In the tweet from the official Disney Plus account, the firm pointed out that titles may vary per territory, so we’ll have to keep our eyes peeled for the confirmed line-up closer to launch.

Disney Plus goes live in the United States and Canada less than a week from now, on November 12, with the company somewhat strangely choosing the Netherlands as a launch region too. On November 19, Australia and New Zealand will get access.

A lot of the content available from Disney Plus will mirror what’s been offered via the Disney Life on-demand service which has been live in the UK since 2015.

However, there’s a vasty array of original content coming (Hello! The Mandalorian?) exclusively to Disney Plus in the next few months. It’s a shame for Brits that we’ll have to wait a few months beyond the launch date to get access, but now the countdown can begin in earnest.

Circle March 31 on your calendar, folks. Disney hasn’t yet confirmed the price for the service, but we’d imagine the cost may mirror the US fee, which is $6.99 for a month and $59.99 for a full year.

