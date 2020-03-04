Disney Plus UK finally confirms it’s getting The Simpsons

Disney Plus has revealed that a whole load of Simpsons episodes are heading to the streaming platform and fans of the show are hugely relieved.

More than 600 episodes of the classic animated comedy are landing on Disney Plus, following a teasing announcement yesterday. That’s most, but not every episode, with the current grand total coming in at somewhere around 700 episodes.

It is likely that this turn of events is a result of a recent agreement between Sky and Disney Plus. The deal saw Disney Plus added as an optional extra in Sky Q packages.

Previously, it seemed that the existing rights set up for the show, which sees is mostly broadcast on Sky, would remain in place until the end of the agreement. This was despite the fact that Disney now own Simpsons creators, 20th Century Fox.

“Simpsons is on Sky… For the immediate term, for the next year or so, our customers will not notice any difference at all to what they’ve got,” Zai Bennett, the managing director of content for Sky UK, told the Must Watch show on BBC Radio 5 Live on Monday.

However, the agreement signed off between Disney and Sky seems to have also clinched Disney some UK rights to The Simpsons.

This isn’t a shock at this stage. Yesterday’s teaser, Tweeted by Disney Plus UK, simply read “Grab yourself a D’oh-nut and stay tuned…” with a rotating donut depicted in the instantly recognisable Simpsons art style.

The newly announced 600 episodes of The Simpsons will add to an already impressive roster on Disney Plus.

The streaming platform already has a lot of interesting content, from original Disney films, to National Geographic documentaries and the hugely popular Star Wars spin-off series, The Mandalorian.

