Disney Plus teases content for the months ahead

It may still not have reached the UK, but Disney wants the world to be excited about the upcoming treats that are due to hit its streaming service in the coming months.

The company has put up a teaser video showing some of the incoming highlights subscribers can look forward to enjoying on Disney Plus in 2020.

Related: Best streaming sites

Blink and you might miss it from the above trailer, but perhaps the biggest news there is the arrival of WandaVision – a show that was originally due in 2021. The Marvel series doesn’t have a firm date – and I suppose it could plausibly launch at 11:59 on December 31 – but it’s certainly something to keep subscribers on the hook if they’re teetering over the cancelation button following the conclusion of The Mandalorian.

Speaking of Marvel, Falcon and the Winter Soldier is also due out this year, so it’s not clear at this point which original show will come first.

Related: Disney Plus UK – all you need to know

Away from superheroes, some of the big films from last year were also highlighted and should be getting their small-screen streaming debut soon. We know that the live-action remake of Aladdin is coming to the service on January 8, but both Toy Story 4 and The Lion King remake feature in the showreel – albeit without a date at this point.

That’s a bit of a moot point if you’re reading this in the UK, of course, where Disney Plus is still missing in action. Still, a release date is in sight: you’ll be able to subscribe from March 31, and while a price hasn’t been confirmed, the $6.99 per month fee in the US makes us strongly suspect it’ll be £6 per month here – or £60 per year.

Alan was Deputy Editor of Alphr.com, senior Editor at Mediablaze and a Producer at Mousebreaker, and has freelanced widely for The New Statesman, CNET and Pocket Gamer. Alan currently writes news for …