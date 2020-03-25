Disney Plus on Sky Q only available in HD… for now

Disney Plus arrived in the UK yesterday including the Sky Q platform. However, Sky customers won’t be getting the best experience for the time being

That’s due to Disney Plus only being available on Sky Q in HD and not 4K. Sky has said that they “will be adding Disney+ content in UHD later this year”, but there’s no exact word on when it will arrive.

That’s something of a double-whammy for Sky customers as the Q box doesn’t support HDR either. The HDR update has been long been in the works but the release has been shifted a number of times. The HDR is expected to arrive either later this year or possibly early 2021.

There doesn’t appear to be any support for Dolby Atmos on the Sky Q platform either. Disney has said that some titles may not be available in some formats such as 4K and Atmos.

Currently titles are only listed as being available in 5.1, but the app only plays sound through our TV instead of through the soundbar. We imagine this may either be a compatibility issue, or Disney dialling back bandwidth due to streaming restrictions with the Coronavirus outbreak.

Still, Disney Plus appears to have had a successful launch in the UK otherwise. Have you signed up to the service yet? If not, we’ve detailed how, as well as how to find the app on your smart TV.

