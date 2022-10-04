Disney Plus on PS5 is finally a streaming app fit for 2022

Disney Plus has been one of the best places to watch new and original programming in 4K HDR, except if you’re accessing the streaming service from a PSS.

For some reason known only to Disney, the Disney Plus app has lacked ultra high definition content with high dynamic range. Until now streamers of shows like Andor and She-Hulk have been limited to 1080p.

Thankfully, an updated Disney Plus app for the PlayStation 5 console now supports 4K HDR and it can be downloaded today from the Media section of the PlayStation store.

“A key part of our global expansion strategy is to meet consumers wherever they are, which is why we’re excited to enhance both Disney Plus and Star Plus for PlayStation 5 users,” said Disney’s streaming EVP Jerrell Jimerson. “The ability to support 4K HDR video streaming on the platform will also improve the viewing experience for fans.”

What’s taken so long? Well, essentially Disney’s inability to update the app for the new console. The previous app was simply the PS4 Disney Plus app running on the newer console. Poor form Disney, but you can understand how some devices often slip through the cracks when there are so many apps to personalise. Unfortunately the 4K-capable PS4 Pro isn’t along for the ride.

Disney now joins all of its major streaming rivals with a 4K app for the PS5. Netflix, Apple TV, Amazon Prime and Hulu all offer the ultra HD resolution for selected programming on supported devices.

