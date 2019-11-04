The Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE), an anti-piracy alliance that counts major streaming companies, Hollywood studios, broadcasters and ISPs amongst its members, is turning its attention to clamping down on password sharing.

It’s a practice that’s common amongst family members and friends groups. By sharing one set of login details, several people can piggyback on a single account for a subscription service.

Unfortunately, it might not be a possibility for much longer.

Related: Best VPN

ACE launched in 2017, and to date it has focused on piracy and illegal streaming services and devices. Last week, however, it launched a “new working group focused on reducing unauthorized access to content” (via TorrentFreak).

It’s a deliberately vaguely worded announcement, but in this case it’s likely that “unauthorized” refers to the streaming platforms rather than the creators of shared accounts.

Some of the major streaming companies that are members of ACE include Netflix, Disney, Amazon, Sky and HBO.

“We are very pleased that ACE and its coalition of members have committed through this initiative to take on unauthorized password sharing and other content security practices, and we look forward to working together on this important issue,” said Tom Rutledge, the chairman and CEO of Charter Communications, a US telco that has just joined ACE.

“Consumer, creators, and distributors alike will benefit from collaborative solutions that make content more secure and curtail unauthorized copyright use and distribution, while preserving the customer’s ability to enjoy the content rights they’ve purchased on the network, platform, device, and locations to which they subscribe.”

Netflix last month revealed that it is looking at ways to clamp down on password-sharing, but wanted to find a solution that won’t alienate its customers.

The company said it has “no big plans” to announce yet, but will continue to monitor the situation.

Related: Best free VPN

Meanwhile, back in August, Disney announced that it will work with Charter to “implement business rules and techniques to address such issues as unauthorized access and password sharing” for Disney Plus.

Deputy News and Features Editor Aatif is one of the UK’s best known tech journalists, having been News Editor at Gizmodo UK and Tech Reporter for The Independent. He’s also written for DigitalSpy and ITProPortal. Aatif now helps run…