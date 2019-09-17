NBCUniversal’s highly anticipated Apple TV Plus and Disney Plus killer has finally been given a name along with a hint of the original and classic content it’ll host.

NBCUniversal’s first venture into the streaming world will be named Peacock in a clear nod to the company’s iconic bird logo and to NBC’s legacy over the decades. The service – which is set to be released in April – will become the home for 15,000 hours of NBC-produced programming, both new and old.

Classic TV titles you’ll be able to binge on Peacock include:

‘The Office’, ‘Parks and Recreation’, ‘30 Rock’, ‘Bates Motel’, ‘Battlestar Galactica’, ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’, ‘Cheers’, ‘Chrisley Knows Best’, ‘Covert Affairs’, ‘Downton Abbey’, ‘Everyone Loves Raymond’, ‘Frasier’, ‘Friday Night Lights’, ‘House’, ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’, ‘King Of Queens’, ‘Married…With Children’, ‘Monk’, ‘Parenthood’, ‘Psych’, ‘Royal Pains’, ‘Saturday Night Live’, ‘Superstore’, ‘The Real Housewives’, ‘Top Chef’ and ‘Will & Grace’.

And that’s not to mention the library of films that will be available which includes:

‘American Pie’, ‘Bridesmaids’, ‘Knocked Up’, ‘Meet the Parents’, ‘Meet the Fockers’, ‘A Beautiful Mind’, ‘Back to the Future’, ‘Brokeback Mountain’, ‘Casino’, ‘Dallas Buyers Club’, ‘Do the Right Thing’, ‘Erin Brockovich’, ‘E.T. The Extra Terrestrial’, ‘Field of Dreams’, ‘Jaws’, ‘Mamma Mia!’, ‘Shrek’, ‘The Breakfast Club’, ‘Bourne’, ‘Despicable Me’ and ‘Fast & Furious’.

New content will include the true-crime podcast-based ‘Dr. Death’, the dystopian drama ‘Brave New World’, a young adult mystery-thriller called ‘One of Us is Lying’ and a reboot of the critically acclaimed sci-fi smash ‘Battlestar Galactica’. Original comedy ‘Rutherford Falls’ from Peabody Award-winner and The Good Place creator Mike Schur is set to debut on the service, alongside an all-new season of ‘A.P. Bio’ starring Glenn Howerton and Patton Oswalt and a reboot of the classic high school sitcom ‘Saved By the Bell’. There will also be over 3,000 hours of programming from leading Spanish-language network, Telemundo.

“Peacock will be the go-to place for both the timely and timeless – from can’t-miss Olympic moments and the 2020 election, to classic fan favorites like ‘The Office’”, said Direct-to-Consumer and Digital Enterprises chairman Bonnie Hammer.

The service will be both advertising and subscription supported, with more info on pricing and distribution set to be announced closer to the launch date.

Peacock is looking at an April 2020 release, although NBCUniversal expects the streaming service to truly hit its stride at the end of July when it will broadcast the 2020 Summer Olympics.

It is still unclear where exactly Peacock will debut outside of the US. As it is, visiting Peacock’s website in the UK will display the message “this service is unavailable in your region” so we won’t hold our breath for a UK release anytime soon.

Staff Writer Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …