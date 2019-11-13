Disney Plus racked up 10 million subscribers on day one

Despite some early teething problems, Disney Plus amassed a staggering 10 million subscribers within one day of availability.

Less than 24-hours after the long-awaited service launched and the United States and Canada, the company announced it had reached the major milestone.

Right now, everyone is enjoying a free 7-day trial of the service, so the number isn’t necessarily representative of how many paying customers the company will attract moving forward.

However, it does show a monumental level of interest in the new platform and represents what a great job Disney has done in getting the word out, and in ensuring the Disney Plus app is available on a wide range of platforms out of the gate.

Currently it’s possible to subscribe annually for $69.99 or $6.99 a month, so it may be more insightful to look at the subscription numbers once the 7-day trial has expired. However, Disney is unlikely to reveal who is paying and who isn’t when talking about subscriber numbers.

Disney will surely be buoyed by the early reaction to The Mandalorian, which debuted alongside the service, while dropping previously unseen Star Wars deleted scenes and adding to the long-standing argument over whether Han or Greedo shot first will have Star Wars fans signing up in droves.

For many, it will represent their first opportunity to watch Star Wars movies in 4K, provided they have a compatible set and set top box. The company is also debuting its new original film, a live action version of Lady and The Tramp, alongside a host of never-before-seen exclusive content.

Overall, there’s almost 500 movies and 7,500 episodes of television among the launch content from Disney’s vast stable of studios like Pixar, Lucasfilm, Marvel, Fox and National Geographic. Brits have to wait until March 31 next year to start enjoying the content.

