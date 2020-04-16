Disney Plus is offering Star Wars fans a little extra on May 4th

Disney Plus will premiere a Mandalorian docuseries along with the Clone Wars‘ finale to celebrate the unofficial Star Wars Day.

The Mandalorian‘s final episode is set to hit UK TVs on May 1, but if you’re left hankering for more you won’t have long to wait, as the making-of series will land on Disney Plus just three days later.

Titled Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, the eight-episode mini-series promises interviews, exclusive footage, and some round-table conversations hosted by exec producer Jon Favreau.

Most importantly, it should also offer a look at the “artistry” behind the creatures of the series, meaning that we should get a little extra time with Baby Yoda.

Talking about the upcoming series, Favreau said: “[This] is an opportunity for fans of the show to take a look inside and get to see a different perspective, and perhaps a greater understanding, of how The Mandalorian came together and some of the incredibly talented contributors throughout Season 1.”

And if you’re still looking to sate your Star Wars cravings, then you can take in the grand finale of Clone Wars on the very same day. The animated fan-favourite is in its seventh season, and it looks like the finale will wrap up some big storylines concerning the siege of Mandalore.

Devotees to George Lucas’ universe may well already have a subscription to Disney Plus, given that the streaming service was the first place where you could watch nearly all the Star Wars films in 4K. We’re still waiting for The Rise of Skywalker to appear on the subscription though. What gives, Disney?

There’s no confirmation on when the second season of The Mandalorian will hit UK shores, but rumours have pointed towards an October release date. Fingers crossed we won’t have to wait much longer for more time with the enigmatic bounty hunter.

