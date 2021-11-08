 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Disney Plus is now the cheapest streaming service for this week only

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Disney Plus has announced a week of deals and extra content, with promotions for new subscribers.

Disney will be treating its fans this year, as Disney Plus Day is coming on November 12. To celebrate, the company has announced a plethora of promotions, as well as the chance for new Disney Plus members to sign up for one month for just £1.99.

The new members deal will be running from today until Sunday, November 14, and will also apply to returning Disney Plus members, making this the perfect time to catch up with the latest Star Wars and Marvel content.

There are also some real-world perks; Disney Plus subscribers who have a valid ticket or a pass, alongside a theme park reservation on November 12, will get special benefits in the theme parks, as well as surprises in stores.

Disney has also claimed that those who are eligible will be able to enter the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort half an hour before the parks officially open, giving you even more time at the happiest place on earth.

Any fans in Europe shouldn’t feel left out; Disneyland Paris will also be rolling out a blue carpet for its guests with special character appearances planned as well as photo opportunities throughout the day.

You might like…

Brits will soon be able to buy a PS5 online directly from Sony

Brits will soon be able to buy a PS5 online directly from Sony

Ryan Jones 19 mins ago
This is why the Pixel 6 fingerprint scanner is slow

This is why the Pixel 6 fingerprint scanner is slow

Max Parker 2 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 benchmarks hint at big speed boost

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 benchmarks hint at big speed boost

Max Parker 3 hours ago
BioWare teases next Mass Effect game with a new poster

BioWare teases next Mass Effect game with a new poster

Ryan Jones 4 hours ago
OnePlus is launching a Pac-Man themed Nord – and you can win it

OnePlus is launching a Pac-Man themed Nord – and you can win it

Hannah Davies 4 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy S22 and S21 FE release dates leaked

Samsung Galaxy S22 and S21 FE release dates leaked

Max Parker 4 hours ago

Plus, if you’ve been waiting for the right time to bag the latest goodies on ShopDisney, the online store will be offering free shipping in the US and in Europe from Disney Plus Day until November 14, so be sure to make the most out of that weekend.

Disney has also recently partnered up with VeVe, a mobile-first digital collectable platform, to launch a series of NFTs, which will include iconic characters from fan favourite movies and TV shows.

Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.