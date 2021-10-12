Disney Plus Home Alone reboot lands early enough not to ruin Christmas

Disney has dropped the trailer for the wholly-unnecessary Home Alone reboot, which it is calling Home Sweet Home Alone.

The latest addition to the saga goes straight to streaming on November 12, with Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney as the requisite burglars seeking to capture a family heirloom from the Mercer household on Lincoln Blvd..

Of course, they’re unaware the Mercer’s have left their young son Max all alone, after taking a Christmas vacation to well-known festive hotspot Tokyo, Japan. Same franchise, same criminal neglect from the parents.

Archie Yates, the adorable kid from Jojo Rabbit, plays the role vacated by Macauley Culkin. You can’t help but think the poor lad is the metaphorical lamb to the slaughter, given the enduring affection for the original.

Naturally, chaos ensues in the trailer in almost note-for-note (perhaps even line-for-line) fashion as the clearly sociopathic youngster begins shooting pool balls at the heads of his unwanted Christmas guests.

The links with the 1990 and 1992 Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost In New York aren’t severed completely though. It appears to take place on the same Chicago street and sees Devin D. Ratray reprise his role as Buzz McCallister.

Apparently being an utter phlegm-wad to his brother inspired Buzz to see the error of his ways and become a police officer in his own neighbourhood. Given the ongoing rumours that Kevin himself might also appear in the movie, this could end up being more of a sequel than a reboot.

Interestingly, from the evidence of the trailer, the film seems to assume that we live in a world without smartphones and the internet. Max’s mother, played by Aisling Bea, is still seemingly unable to resolve this quandary by simply contacting people via data or the web.

The Disney Plus reboot is a result of Disney taking ownership of 20th Century Fox, which is the studio behind the beloved originals. Thankfully, they’ll both remain on Disney Plus so you can save your Christmas.