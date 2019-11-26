Disney Plus fixes a big omission, so you can continue watching Baby Yoda

Disney has quickly moved to re-add a feature we’ve come to expect from all of our favourite streaming services – the ability to easily pick up our viewing where we left off.

The fledgling streaming service lost the continue watching tab shortly after launch, meaning users needed to dig through the menus in order to find the show or movie they’d like to see.

With this new update, the continue watching tab will take pride of place on the home screen, meaning if you didn’t make it all the way through The Empire Strikes Back before bed, you’ll see it waiting for you next time you open the app (via CNBC).

You’ll also see a progress bar reflecting how far you made it through the show or movie in question at the bottom of the thumbnail. The feature had been present in early versions of the app, but Disney had removed it in the face of some early teething problems for the disruptive streaming service.

10 million people signed up within the first 24 hours and Disney was struggling to handle the load. Now things have steadied, the entertainment giant is bringing the app back up to speed with the rest of the pack.

Unfortunately, Britain still has to wait until March 31 in order to access the service and, legally, watch the live action Star Wars spin-off, The Mandalorian. In unrelated news, we would guide you to our guide to the Best VPNs.

Disney has faced some criticism this week over the perception it had been aggressive in enforcing copyright when it comes to fans of The Mandalorian sharing ‘Baby Yoda’ gifs and memes with each other.

The image sharing service GIPHY removed its collection of gifs from its archive, but thankfully balance to the force has been restored and the confusion cleared up.

