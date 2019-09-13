Disney Plus just went live in the Netherlands – but it’s only a trial

The first trial of Disney Plus has gone live in the Netherlands – one of the few countries that will get the service on the official launch day.

The launch date for Disney Plus is set for November 12 in the Netherlands, US and Canada – with Australia and New Zealand following a week later (sorry, UK-based Disney fans). Starting yesterday, lucky ol’ Netherlands got to try the service for free.

According to Variety, the free version of Disney Plus which has gone live in the Netherlands is a means of testing out the platform and is currently just a soft-launch.

The trial version has a significantly reduced library compared to the flagship Disney offerings we are expecting come launch.

While the content is reduced, the Disney Plus trial still comes with a lot of great features that the final version will have.

You can stream from four devices at the same time, you’re allowed unlimited downloads and you can create up to seven profiles.

Parents can utilise parent control options, too. Much like Netflix, you can set up “Kids” profiles which feature content curated to be child-friendly.

The trial isn’t choc-full of Disney content just yet but t does feature several MCU movies including Avengers Infinity War and the complete Star Wars franchise thus far.

When Disney Plus launches the service will come with The Mandalorian on the first day with MCU shows like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki and Hawkeye to follow.

There will also be a new Lady and the Tramp movie, a Lizzie McGuire reboot and a new Obi-Wan Star Wars TV series.

Towards the end of August, Disney revealed the launch dates for the new streaming service along with the disappointing news that it won’t be hitting the UK anytime soon.

We aren’t sure exactly why the UK launch of Disney Plus is delayed – however, it seems likely it’s existing broadcasting deals that are holding the service back.

Disney has said it hopes to launch the service in most major markets within the first two years. Hopefully, it is sooner rather than later.

