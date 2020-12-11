Disney Plus’ library to double in 2021, but it comes at a cost…

One of our main concerns about Disney Plus was that there wasn’t enough that’d interest many above the ages of ten. Well, that looks like it’s about to rectified, though it’s not all good news…

As part of their Investor Day 2020, Disney announced pretty much everything that’s coming and in the pipeline across Marvel, Star Wars, Indiana Jones and too much to all note down here. We saw trailers for the upcoming Disney+ Marvel shows and received word that the video streaming service is set to be expanded with the addition of Star.

read our Disney Plus UK review

On February 23rd, 2021, Disney+ will be updated with Star, which will sit as its own brand on the platform (like Marvel and Star Wars). It’ll offer access to content that Disney considers to be for a more mature audience – basically it’s where all the 20th Century Studios content will go.

That means films such as The Shape of Water, Terminator: Dark Fate and the Kingsman series will now be available to watch on the platform, tucked away in its own little space. Despite the graphic of the countries Star is coming to seemed to include mainland Europe but leave out the UK (it seems Brexit has happened as far as Disney is concerned), Star will arrive in the UK, doubling the amount of content on the platform.

However in the midst of all this excitement, the price for Disney Plus will also go up by £2 to £7.99 (£79.99/annum). That’s still relatively affordable, but continues the trend of video streaming services starting at low prices, cancelling free trials and subsequently bumping the price of the service incrementally year-on-year. Netflix UK has had yet another price jump, with the top tier for 4K HDR now £13.99/month for new customers.

It seems a little price to pay for more content, but after Netflix and NOW TV increased their prices (albeit its optional for the latter), it’ll be interesting to see if any other streaming services follow suit.