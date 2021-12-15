Disney Plus adds SharePlay just in time for another Christmas in the trenches

Disney Plus is now supporting Apple’s SharePlay watch party feature, which could help bring some families together to enjoy Christmas movies with the threat of separations feeling real once again.

The update, released by Disney today, adds the group viewing feature recently introduced by Apple for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac products.

It’s based on the FaceTime video call platform and allows up to 32 people to enjoy their favourite Disney Plus content together while chatting about the on-screen action.

Given there’s a host of popular Christmas content on the platform (and that needless Home Alone reboot), it will be a great opportunity to enjoy some festive fun. The Marvel original series Hawkeye is currently ongoing, with a finale on the horizon on December 29. The long-awaited Book Of Boba Fett debuts its premiere episode on Friday on the same day, so there’s plenty to look forward to.

SharePlay is now available on a growing number of music and video apps, as well as the Apple Fitness Plus platform, which enables communal workouts. NBA, Paramount Plus, Twitch Showtime and TikTok also support the app, while integration is either pending or underway with apps like Disney Plus, ESPN, HBO Max, Hulu, MasterClass, Pantaya, Pluto TV, and Starz.

Many families’ Christmas plans are likely to be thrown into chaos again as the Omicron variant of coronavirus spreads wildly throughout the UK. Potentially millions of people could be forced to isolate if they or a family member tests positive for the virus.

At least the SharePlay feature on Disney Plus could spread some Christmas cheer for iPhone and iPad users when it looks like there’ll be very little. Have yourselves a merry LITTLE Christmas, everyone and here’s how to watch Love Actually and cheer yourselves up.