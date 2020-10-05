Disney, Pixel, Marvel and Star Wars movies get a massive Apple upgrade

While a Disney Plus subscription with access to a massive library of 4K titles might be a no brainer for most, there are still some folks who prefer to rent or permanently own digital titles without forking over monthly tariffs.

So, for those folks, todays announcement that the Apple’s iTunes Movie Store is finally offering Disney movies to buy or rent in 4K HDR is very welcome news. In a new banner within the TV app, Apple confirms the deal with Disney, as well as automatic upgrades for owners of titles like The Lion King, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Avengers: Endgame and Toy Story 4.

The upgrade spans the whole Disney portfolio, including its Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars properties.

Apple writes: “All these iconic films are now available to own in our highest quality 4K HDR. Experience sharper, crisper images and colours that are brighter, richer and true to life. Existing HD owners get an automatic free upgrade to 4K HDR, which is available on compatible devices.”

Initial reports from Reddit users (via 9to5Mac) had shown movies being gradually updated across the portfolio, so it seems Apple has been working on this throughout the day.

One Reddit user wrote: “Looks like Marvel too – at least some of them. I’ve got Ragnarok and the last couple of Avengers showing in 4K now, but Black Panther still only in HD. Same for Star Wars – Rise of Skywalker is in 4K but Last Jedi is showing HD. I’m assuming they are still propagating the change out and hopefully all of them will be switched over. A day I thought honestly would never come.”

Not every Disney movie has been remastered in 4K, so availability will not be universal. However, this is a long overdue step for those unwilling to go all-in on the Disney Plus subscription service.

