Disney+ embraced streaming’s worst trends in 2024 – and made money

The streaming service Disney Plus shed a staggering 700,000 subscribers in the final three months of 2024, the entertainment giant has confirmed.

Amid a climate of rapid streaming service price increases, Disney was one of the worst offenders last summer, adding $2 to the price of its ad-supported and ad-free services in the United States. That was the latest in a series of consecutive price hikes.

Couple that with the imposition of a crackdown on password sharing that began late last year and the message from a small group of subscribers is clear with close to three-quarter-of-a-million reaching for the cancel subscription button.

However, there were not enough rebels against the empire to put much of a dent in Disney+ subscriber numbers worldwide which still sit at 124.6 million. And it hadn’t a dent in Disney’s coffers either. Quite the opposite, in fact.

For Disney, the move has been successful. CEO Bob Iger was this week able to claim the victory of three straight quarters of profitability for the streaming service (via Variety). Profit over growth is now the aim, but it’s come at a significant cost for subscribers.

The price hikes, the ads (introduced in late 2023), and the crackdown on sharing passwords has accompanied a trimming of the original content output.

The company is now spending far less on Star Wars and MCU content marketed exclusively for the platform. And, although few of those hit the heights associated with those franchises, it still formed much of the incentive for fans to pay for Disney+.

Some would say fewer shows and a focus on greater quality is actually a good thing. However, there’s certainly less incentive to subscribe year round, because less of the content remains exclusively behind the Disney+ paywall.