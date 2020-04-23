Disney Life is officially dead − users now have to sign up to Disney Plus

Disney Life is officially dead. Its days were numbered from the moment Disney Plus launched in the UK on March 24, and it has now officially reached end-of-life. The Disney Life website is still live at the time of publication.

If you were a Disney Life subscriber, you don’t need to do a thing. You should have received your final bill by now. However, if you want to continue receiving access to Disney’s catalogue of films and shows, you need to sign up to the slightly pricier Disney Plus.

That’s right − Disney Life accounts are not being automatically transferred over to the new service. Instead it seems, Disney has decided to let users decide for themselves whether or not they wish to continue the relationship.

Judging by the replies to the tweet embedded above, and the most recent posts in the ‘Tweets & Replies’ section of the Disney Life UK & Ireland Twitter page, that might not be a given for all Disney Life fans.

Some users have accused Disney of not paying Disney Life customers the same level of care and attention over recent months as it did before, and others are unhappy that they haven’t been rewarded for being loyal customers.

Disney Life used to cost £4.99 per month, wheres a Disney Plus subscription costs either £5.99 per month (which adds up to £71.88 over the course of a year), or £59.99 per year (which is equivalent to £4.99 per month), and a single account lets you tune in on up to four different devices at any one time.

On April 9, Disney Plus hit the 50 million mark, a significant milestone that came less than five months after the service initially went live in the US, Canada and the Netherlands on November 12.

Disney has said that it’s aiming to have between 60 million and 90 million subscribers by the end of 2024.

