Disney Plus is getting a new Star Wars series based on The Clone Wars

Disney Plus will welcome another Star Wars animated series in 2021, with the streaming giant confirming a new original show called The Bad Batch.

The Bad Batch will be a spin-off from Star Wars: The Clone Wars, which recently came to the end of its 7-season run (we think). Who are The Bad Batch? Well, interestingly they were actual spin-offs from the clone army assigned defend the Galactic Republic against the droid army of the separatists.

We’re already sold by the concept, which is being developed by Lucasfilm for Disney Plus, after seeing the first trailer below.

A Star Wars blog post describes The Bad Batch as “a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army — each possess a singular exceptional skill, which makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.”

There’s plenty of established Star Wars talent on board, with Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Clone Wars) executive producing the series. Brad Rau (Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars Resistance) and Jennifer Corbett (Star Wars Resistance) will serve as head writers.

There’s no word exactly when the series will debut on Disney Plus, but it adds to the growing array of original content from the Star Wars stable. The Mandalorian Season 2 is coming before the end of the year, while other original series’ centring on Obi-Wan Kenobi and Rogue One’s Cassian Andor have been commissioned.

The latter is expected in 2021 while the former may not arrive until 2022, unfortunately. Given the ongoing delays to production schedules right now, all of this can change, but animated series shouldn’t suffer too much.

“Giving new and existing fans the final chapter of Star Wars: The Clone Wars has been our honor at Disney+, and we are overjoyed by the global response to this landmark series,” said Agnes Chu, senior vice president, Content, Disney+. “While The Clone Wars may have come to its conclusion, our partnership with the groundbreaking storytellers and artists at Lucasfilm Animation is only beginning. We are thrilled to bring Dave Filoni’s vision to life through the next adventures of the Bad Batch.”

