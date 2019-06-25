A huge Disney Frozen star is making storytime exciting again with the Google Home Mini – here’s how

Frozen star Kristen Bell is giving tips on how to make story time a performance with the help of Google Home Mini’s fun storytelling features.

The actress has teamed up with Google to show off storytelling features for Google Home Mini. The feature was introduced in the US last October but Google are now offering a deal that includes a Google Home Mini and three Little Golden Books to read along with.

Related: Best smart home devices – how to build a smart home

To perform alongside your Google Home Mini all you need to do is pick up The Lion King, Aladdin or Frozen and say “Hey Google, let’s read along with Disney”.

Your Google home will listen as you read aloud and chime in with music and sound effects to bring the magic of the story to life. It even knows when you skip ahead or reread a passage from the book so it always plays the right sound effect at the right time.

Google will disable commands, searches and answers while you read so you can be sure that your Google Home is listening even when your kids might not be.

Related: Google Home vs Amazon Echo: Which is the best smart speaker?

If you pause the story for any reason, your Google Home will play ambient music to keep that magical Disney vibe going until you’re ready to continue. If Google detects the end of the book or you say the words “Hey Google, stop”, the mic will turn off and your Google Home will exit story mode. The same thing will happen if you take a break for more than a minute but you can always get right back into the story by saying “Hey Google, resume read along” within five minutes of pausing.

If your kids would rather do story time without you, you can also give them access to the Assistant through Family Link. This allows you to create a Google account for someone under 13 and link it to your Google Home. There’s plenty to do once they have their own account including a bunch of other Disney games sure to keep the little ones entertained for hours.

Read our review of the Google Home Mini

If you’re in the US, you can pick up the Google Home mini and three Little Golden Books for only $49 at Walmart.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

Update newsletter widget