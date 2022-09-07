Disney+ Day brings back £1.99 offer for new and returning subscribers

Disney+ Day is almost upon us and the House of Mouse is looking to entice more subscribers to its streaming service as it brings back its £1.99/month introductory offer.

New and returning subscribers will be eligible for the offer, where the first month will be priced at just £1.99 before it jumps back up to £7.99/month thereafter. You can take advantage of the offer here which runs from 5am Thursday 8th to Monday, September 19th, so there’s plenty of time to jump in.

With Disney+ hitting over 180 million subscribers early this year, it’s hot on the heels of Netflix’s 220 million as it continues to expand its subscriber base. Disney+ will also be launching a new tier in the US that will convert the Basic $7.99 / £7.99 price into an ad-supported tier.

The actual price of Disney+ for those who don’t want ads will actually rise to $10.99 as Disney+ Premium tier. The ad-supported tier and price rise are expected to rollout worldwide in 2023.

But back to Disney+ Day. Subscribers will be line for a few perks as part of the celebration, with Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, Disneyland Resort in California, and Disneyland Park at Disneyland Paris opening 30 minutes before regular park time for subscribers with theme park admissions and reservations on the day.

And there will be plenty of content to watch on the service as well, with Thor: Love and Thunder available to stream along with its ‘Assembled’ behind the scenes documentary. The latest episode of Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will drop on that day as will Robert Zemeckis’ Pinocchio. A behind-the-scenes look at the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, sing-along versions of both Frozen films and an original short film called Remembering that stars Brie Larson and features support for Augmented Reality that brings the experience of the film into the living room will land on the service on the 8th.

There’s more programming scheduled along with all of the above, and Disney+ Day leads into the D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event (September 9 to September 11), where we’ll likely be getting previews and cast announcements for Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars films/shows.