Disney+ app finally coming to Panasonic 4K TVs

Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

If you’re the owner of a Panasonic TV, we’ve got some good news. The Disney+ app is finally available on the Japanese manufacturer’s smart TVs.

Every time we review a TV from Panasonic we always mention it doesn’t have Disney+, and it seemed odd the app hadn’t made an appearance on Panasonic’s My Home Screen giving its popularity. Panasonic has confirmed the streaming service is now available on compatible Panasonic TVs launched from 2017 onwards.

The reference to compatible TVs are those that have the my Home Screen operating system, which indicates that Panasonic’s Android TVs (of which there are a few) and some of its cheaper sets won’t be getting the app.

The addition of Disney+ brings Disney’s trove of content, a vault that includes Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, ESPN and Star – available in territories outside of the US – that houses films and TV series from 20th Century Studios, FX and Searchlight.

And given that a number of Panasonic’s TVs – from its OLEDs down to the LCD LED TVs – support Dolby Vision, you’ll be getting the best streaming quality possible from the app, with Dolby Vision IQ support on the OLED range adapting the picture to room brightness levels, so you’ll always see the detail, contrast and luminance in an image.

How to get the Disney+ app on Panasonic TVs

Panasonic Disney plus Cruella

On compatible TVs (those with the My Home Screen OS), the Disney+ app will appear in the Application view. All you need to do is press the ‘Home’ button on your remote to bring up the row of apps, and you can download Disney+ and log-in from there.

The models that are supported with the my Home Screen OS include those with the following prefixes:

And these are the regions that will be getting the Disney+ app on their Panasonic smart TVs.

UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America.

It’s been a long time coming, but we can finally stop asking question of when Disney+ is coming to Panasonic TVs.

So when’s the Apple TV app coming to Panasonic TVs then?

