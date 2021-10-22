Disney+ app coming to Hisense and Toshiba TVs

The House of Mouse’s huge library of content will soon be available to stream on VIDAA compatible Hisense and Toshiba smart TVs.

A new firmware update is set to bring Disney+ to the VIDAA U operating system, a Linux OS available on TVs from brands such as Hisense and Toshiba.

Owners of a VIDAA smart TV can download the latest firmware update to catch up with the latest Marvel movies, TV series on Star or check out the fascinating National Geographic channel.

The companies haven’t given out any specific dates, but we do know that Disney+ is due to arrive on Hisense and Toshiba TVs in the coming weeks, so keep your eyes peeled.

Disney+ offers a wide range of content, with movies and shows from Disney itself, as well as Pixar. You can also catch up with nostalgic content, as shows like The Simpsons and Futurama are available to watch ad-free.

Plus, depending on where you live, you can also access the new content hub, Star, which brings even more mature content from the likes of FX, Searchlight and 20th Century to the streaming service,

TVs from the 2021 Hisense TV range that will get the app include the A9G, which features an OLED display as well as HDR support to make your favourite TV shows look even better with added contrast and improved colours.

The U9G and the U8G are also compatible with the new software updates, and the press release indicates

Disney+ also supports Dolby Atmos as well as 4K streaming with Dolby Vision, so you can watch your favourite TV show the way it was meant to be seen. This also is dependent on what media you’re watching, as some shows and movies aren’t in Dolby Vision or Atmos.

Speaking of the announcement Guy Edri, EVP of VIDAA USA said: “Our cooperation with The Walt Disney Company is a major milestone for our organization. Bringing Disney+ to the VIDAA platform globally is just the first step.

“We’re looking forward to working with Disney on ways to expand our collaboration and opportunities to bring their full suite of streaming services to our customers in the future. Today marks not only the launch of an amazing service on a state-of-the-art platform.”

You can sign up for Disney+ for £7.99 a month over here in the UK, or pay for a £79.90 12-month pass if you prefer, but do keep in mind that as of right now Disney+ doesn’t offer any free trial promotions.