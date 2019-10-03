Discover the Trusted Reviews Awards 2019 full shortlist

Awards season is approaching, and that means the the 12th annual Trusted Reviews Awards is coming into view.

This is where we, in conjunction with our excellent and knowledgable readers, plus an expert panel, reveal our picks of the year’s very best products to the UK’s tech industry.

This year’s final Awards Winners will be revealed on November 13th at the BFI Institute in London.

Our full Awards shortlist

We’re delighted to announce our full Awards shortlist below. These products are eligible to win their relevant Product of the Year award.

1. Entertainment Service of the Year

Now TV

Netflix

Amazon Prime

hayu

BBC iPlayer

Rakuten TV

Curzon Home Cinema

2. Retailer of the Year

Amazon

Argos

Curry’s PC World

AO

John Lewis

Richer Sounds

3. Mobile Network of the Year

EE

giffgaff

Tesco Mobile

o2

Three

Virgin Mobile

Vodafone

4. Camera of the Year

Fujifilm X-T30 Best Enthusiast camera

Nikon Z6 Best Full-frame camera

Olympus TG-6 Best Waterproof compact

Canon 250D Best Beginner DSLR

Sony RX100 VII Best Compact camera

5. Video tech of the Year

DJI Osmo Pocket Best pocket gimbal

Panasonic G90 Best Vlogging camera

Insta360 One X Best 360-degree camera

Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera Best Pro video camera

DJI Osmo Action Best Action camera

6. Games hardware of the Year

Oculus Quest Best VR headset

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Best Graphics Card

AMD Ryzen 9 3900X Best Processor

Audeze Mobius Best accessory

7. Game of the Year

Resident Evil 2

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Apex Legends

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

8. Laptop/PC/Tablet of the Year

Dell XPS 13 Best Ultrabook

LG Gram 17 Best Laptop Innovation

Surface Studio 2 Best Windows Desktop

Apple iMac 2019 Best macOS Desktop

iPad Air 2019 Best Tablet

9. Monitor of the Year

Acer Predator X27 Best Gaming Monitor

LG UltraFine 4K Display Best Monitor for Macs

Samsung Space Monitor Best Monitor Innovation

Philips Brilliance 328P Best 4K Monitor

Samsung CRG90 (C49RG90) Best Ultra-wide gaming monitor

10. Home appliance of the Year

Hotpoint Ultima HSFO 3T223 W X Best Dishwasher

Hotpoint ActiveCare NT M11 82XB Best Tumble Dryer

Hisense I6433C Best Induction Hob

Hisense RQ689N4WF1 Best Fridge Freezer

Miele WCR860 Best Washing machine

11. Kitchen Tech of the Year

Vitamix Ascent A2300i Best Blender

Thermomix TM6 Best Smart Cooker

Morphy Richards Evoke 4-Slice Toaster Best Toaster

Crock-Pot Express Multi-Cooker CSC051 Best pressure Cooker

Panasonic SD-ZP2000 Best Bread maker

12. Vacuum cleaner of the Year

Roborock S6 Best Robot

Bissell ProHeat 2x Revolution Carpet Cleaner Best Carpet Cleaner

Dyson V11 Absolute Best Cordless Vacuum

Tineco Pure One S12 Best Smart Cordless Vacuum

Karcher WD4 Best wet/dry vacuum

13. Smart Home Tech of the Year

Amazon Echo Show 5 Best Smart display

Vestemi Radbot Best Smart radiator valve

Nanoleaf Canvas Best Smart lighting

Ring Stick Up Cam Best Smart camera

Nest Thermostat E Best Smart thermostat

14. Home Audio product of the Year

Naim Mu-so 2 Best Premium wireless speaker

Cambridge Audio Alva TT Best Turntable

Q Acoustics Concept 300 Best hi-fi speaker

Sony WF-1000XM3 Best headphones

Acoustic Energy AE1 Active Best active wireless speakers

15. TV of the Year

Panasonic TX-50GX800B Best LED

LG OLED55C9 Best OLED

Samsung QE65Q90R Best QLED

Samsung QE82Q950R Best 8K QLED

Panasonic TX-55GZ1500 Best Premium OLED TV

16. Wearable of the Year

Fitbit Versa Lite

Samsung Galaxy Active

Fitbit Inspire HR

TicWatch E2

Apple Watch Series 4

17. Phone of the Year

Galaxy S10/S10 Plus

OnePlus 7 Pro

Huawei P30 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 9

Moto G7 Power

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

18. Camera phone of the Year

Huawei P30 Pro

Pixel 3a

Galaxy S10/S10 Plus

Xiaomi Mi 9

OnePlus 7 Pro

Galaxy Note 10 Plus

19. Innovation of the Year

EE 5G UK coverage

Nvidia GeForce Now cloud Gaming

Mega zoom on Huawei P30 Pro camera

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung Q950R

LG Signature OLED R TV

20. Product of the Year

Oculus Quest

OnePlus 7 Pro

Huawei P30 Pro

Dell XPS 13

Samsung Space Monitor

Congratulations to all the brands that are mentioned above.

