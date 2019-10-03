Discover the Trusted Reviews Awards 2019 full shortlist

Awards season is approaching, and that means the the 12th annual Trusted Reviews Awards is coming into view.
This is where we, in conjunction with our excellent and knowledgable readers, plus an expert panel, reveal our picks of the year’s very best products to the UK’s tech industry.
This year’s final Awards Winners will be revealed on November 13th at the BFI Institute in London.
Our full Awards shortlist
We’re delighted to announce our full Awards shortlist below. These products are eligible to win their relevant Product of the Year award.
1. Entertainment Service of the Year
- Now TV
- Netflix
- Amazon Prime
- hayu
- BBC iPlayer
- Rakuten TV
- Curzon Home Cinema
2. Retailer of the Year
- Amazon
- Argos
- Curry’s PC World
- AO
- John Lewis
- Richer Sounds
3. Mobile Network of the Year
- EE
- giffgaff
- Tesco Mobile
- o2
- Three
- Virgin Mobile
- Vodafone
4. Camera of the Year
- Fujifilm X-T30 Best Enthusiast camera
- Nikon Z6 Best Full-frame camera
- Olympus TG-6 Best Waterproof compact
- Canon 250D Best Beginner DSLR
- Sony RX100 VII Best Compact camera
5. Video tech of the Year
- DJI Osmo Pocket Best pocket gimbal
- Panasonic G90 Best Vlogging camera
- Insta360 One X Best 360-degree camera
- Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera Best Pro video camera
- DJI Osmo Action Best Action camera
6. Games hardware of the Year
- Oculus Quest Best VR headset
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Best Graphics Card
- AMD Ryzen 9 3900X Best Processor
- Audeze Mobius Best accessory
7. Game of the Year
- Resident Evil 2
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Apex Legends
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
8. Laptop/PC/Tablet of the Year
- Dell XPS 13 Best Ultrabook
- LG Gram 17 Best Laptop Innovation
- Surface Studio 2 Best Windows Desktop
- Apple iMac 2019 Best macOS Desktop
- iPad Air 2019 Best Tablet
9. Monitor of the Year
- Acer Predator X27 Best Gaming Monitor
- LG UltraFine 4K Display Best Monitor for Macs
- Samsung Space Monitor Best Monitor Innovation
- Philips Brilliance 328P Best 4K Monitor
- Samsung CRG90 (C49RG90) Best Ultra-wide gaming monitor
10. Home appliance of the Year
- Hotpoint Ultima HSFO 3T223 W X Best Dishwasher
- Hotpoint ActiveCare NT M11 82XB Best Tumble Dryer
- Hisense I6433C Best Induction Hob
- Hisense RQ689N4WF1 Best Fridge Freezer
- Miele WCR860 Best Washing machine
11. Kitchen Tech of the Year
- Vitamix Ascent A2300i Best Blender
- Thermomix TM6 Best Smart Cooker
- Morphy Richards Evoke 4-Slice Toaster Best Toaster
- Crock-Pot Express Multi-Cooker CSC051 Best pressure Cooker
- Panasonic SD-ZP2000 Best Bread maker
12. Vacuum cleaner of the Year
- Roborock S6 Best Robot
- Bissell ProHeat 2x Revolution Carpet Cleaner Best Carpet Cleaner
- Dyson V11 Absolute Best Cordless Vacuum
- Tineco Pure One S12 Best Smart Cordless Vacuum
- Karcher WD4 Best wet/dry vacuum
13. Smart Home Tech of the Year
- Amazon Echo Show 5 Best Smart display
- Vestemi Radbot Best Smart radiator valve
- Nanoleaf Canvas Best Smart lighting
- Ring Stick Up Cam Best Smart camera
- Nest Thermostat E Best Smart thermostat
14. Home Audio product of the Year
- Naim Mu-so 2 Best Premium wireless speaker
- Cambridge Audio Alva TT Best Turntable
- Q Acoustics Concept 300 Best hi-fi speaker
- Sony WF-1000XM3 Best headphones
- Acoustic Energy AE1 Active Best active wireless speakers
15. TV of the Year
- Panasonic TX-50GX800B Best LED
- LG OLED55C9 Best OLED
- Samsung QE65Q90R Best QLED
- Samsung QE82Q950R Best 8K QLED
- Panasonic TX-55GZ1500 Best Premium OLED TV
16. Wearable of the Year
- Fitbit Versa Lite
- Samsung Galaxy Active
- Fitbit Inspire HR
- TicWatch E2
- Apple Watch Series 4
17. Phone of the Year
- Galaxy S10/S10 Plus
- OnePlus 7 Pro
- Huawei P30 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 9
- Moto G7 Power
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
18. Camera phone of the Year
- Huawei P30 Pro
- Pixel 3a
- Galaxy S10/S10 Plus
- Xiaomi Mi 9
- OnePlus 7 Pro
- Galaxy Note 10 Plus
19. Innovation of the Year
- EE 5G UK coverage
- Nvidia GeForce Now cloud Gaming
- Mega zoom on Huawei P30 Pro camera
- Samsung Galaxy Fold
- Samsung Q950R
- LG Signature OLED R TV
20. Product of the Year
- Oculus Quest
- OnePlus 7 Pro
- Huawei P30 Pro
- Dell XPS 13
- Samsung Space Monitor
Congratulations to all the brands that are mentioned above.