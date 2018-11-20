Massive discounts on Philips OLED TVs for Richer Sounds Black Friday

Richer Sounds have dropped some huge discount bombs on two Philips OLED TVs. Check out our Black Friday TV page for more deals.

In the market for a 4K TV? Thanks to Black Friday prices are coming down for sets that were out of reach. Richer Sounds has reduced the price of Philips 65OLED803 by a whopping £600 to £2399 and the 55OLED803 by £500 to £1499. You may feel that’s still too expensive, but considering these Philips OLED TVs are brand new for 2018 and feature the immersive Ambilight technology, it’s a cracking deal.

Related: Black Friday TV Deals

Philips OLED803 range - Early Black Friday Deals Philips 55OLED803 OLED 4K TV The 55inch OLED803 functions as Philips' entry-level set of its higher-end offering. Supports HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG variants and features the brand's improved P5 Picture Engine and of course the immersive Ambilight. Philips 65OLED803 OLED 4K TV The 65in edition of the TV above with all the same features. We should add that both TVs support Google Assistant voice control

We’ve reviewed a few Philips OLED TVs including the OLED903 range (expect a review of an OLED803 TV soon) and raved about that set’s quality. The OLED803 is seen as the entry-level to Philips more expensive OLED903 range and the differences between the two ranges aren’t huge, the biggest being the OLED903 comes with Bowers & Wilkins integrated soundbar. Aside from that we expect a similar performance, with a bright screen capable of fantastic contrast; a 4K image that’s razor sharp and of course Philips Ambilight technology, which sets it apart from its rivals.

Philips OLED803 range - Early Black Friday Deals Philips 55OLED803 OLED 4K TV The 55inch OLED803 functions as Philips' entry-level set of its higher-end offering. Supports HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG variants and features the brand's improved P5 Picture Engine and of course the immersive Ambilight. Philips 65OLED803 OLED 4K TV The 65in edition of the TV above with all the same features. We should add that both TVs support Google Assistant voice control

Related: Black Friday TV Deals

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.