 large image

Exclusive Discount: Get NordVPN from just £2.56 per month with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Discord adds Soundboard feature to voice chats

Ruben Circelli By Ruben Circelli
Freelancer

Recently, Discord has rolled out a soundboard feature you can use to play custom audio clips in voice chats.

Discord has been slowly testing out its Soundboard feature, rolling it out to select users. As you might expect, this feature allows you to play a short audio clip as a reaction, and you can add custom audio clips for your own particular server. Interestingly, there doesn’t seem to be much in the way of restrictions on how much you can react, which when coupled with the ability to choose your own sounds has led to some hilarious issues.

Since you can use your own custom sounds as much as you’d like via Soundboard in, for example, the general voice channel of a particular server, this feature has reportedly led to a ton of griefing. People will spam unfriendly, loud, and annoying audio clips over and over, while it also seems to be the case that you can play multiple sounds at once, which definitely adds to the level of chaos even a single user can generate.

However, there are some quality-of-life features built into Soundboard, if that all sounds a little overwhelming. Conveniently, Discord allows you to set the volume of Soundboard across servers, so you can mute it if you don’t mind missing out on the fun. Admins of Discord servers can also limit soundboards to specific channels so you don’t have to worry about getting spammed with audio clips in every voice channel you join, too.

Naturally, the idea here is to add a fun new layer to Discord voice chats without harming the larger overall Discord experience. Though, of course, there’s no doubt that when (or perhaps if) this feature gets rolled out to all users there will definitely be some growing pains as people use and overuse soundboards until they get tired of them.

You might like…

Xbox Elite Series 2 controller is getting some gorgeous new colors

Xbox Elite Series 2 controller is getting some gorgeous new colors

Ruben Circelli 1 hour ago
Huawei FreeBuds 5 shake-up wireless buds with fresh droplet design

Huawei FreeBuds 5 shake-up wireless buds with fresh droplet design

Chris Smith 4 hours ago
Are PC games coming to Xbox Game Pass via cloud gaming?

Are PC games coming to Xbox Game Pass via cloud gaming?

Chris Smith 5 hours ago
These 5-star Sony earbuds are now at a bargain price

These 5-star Sony earbuds are now at a bargain price

Chris Smith 6 hours ago
Android adds a space saving feature iPhone has had for ages

Android adds a space saving feature iPhone has had for ages

Chris Smith 6 hours ago
How to watch Man City vs Bayern Munich: Champions League live stream and free audio

How to watch Man City vs Bayern Munich: Champions League live stream and free audio

Chris Smith 9 hours ago
Ruben Circelli
By Ruben Circelli
Freelancer
Ruben has worked in tech and games since 2014, contributing to some of the world's most well-known sites. Over the years, he's covered all things tech, from computing to mobile phones to hi-fi and eve…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.