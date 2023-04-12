Discord adds Soundboard feature to voice chats

Recently, Discord has rolled out a soundboard feature you can use to play custom audio clips in voice chats.

Discord has been slowly testing out its Soundboard feature, rolling it out to select users. As you might expect, this feature allows you to play a short audio clip as a reaction, and you can add custom audio clips for your own particular server. Interestingly, there doesn’t seem to be much in the way of restrictions on how much you can react, which when coupled with the ability to choose your own sounds has led to some hilarious issues.

Since you can use your own custom sounds as much as you’d like via Soundboard in, for example, the general voice channel of a particular server, this feature has reportedly led to a ton of griefing. People will spam unfriendly, loud, and annoying audio clips over and over, while it also seems to be the case that you can play multiple sounds at once, which definitely adds to the level of chaos even a single user can generate.

However, there are some quality-of-life features built into Soundboard, if that all sounds a little overwhelming. Conveniently, Discord allows you to set the volume of Soundboard across servers, so you can mute it if you don’t mind missing out on the fun. Admins of Discord servers can also limit soundboards to specific channels so you don’t have to worry about getting spammed with audio clips in every voice channel you join, too.

Naturally, the idea here is to add a fun new layer to Discord voice chats without harming the larger overall Discord experience. Though, of course, there’s no doubt that when (or perhaps if) this feature gets rolled out to all users there will definitely be some growing pains as people use and overuse soundboards until they get tired of them.