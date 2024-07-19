Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Discman-like FiiO DM13 may reginite your love for CDs

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

While vinyl records are all the rage and casettes are enjoying a rebirth, the compact disc – the best-sounding physical media humans have ever created – doesn’t get all that much love.

FiiO wants to change all that by rebirthing a portable CD player akin to the classic Sony Discman players of the nineties and noughties. And it’s got a Gen-Z nostaglia for things they didn’t experience purchase written all over it.

The UE Boom 3 is now at a bargain price

The UE Boom 3 is now at a bargain price

Don’t spend a fortune on a Bluetooth speaker when you can get the outstanding Ultimate Ears Boom 3 for just £68.99, making it the perfect buy for the summer.

  • Amazon
  • Was £129.99
  • Now just £68.99
View Deal

The forthcoming FiiO DM13 – the company’s first personal CD players announced this week – is a follow up to the equally fanciable CP13 cassette player the specialised audio company launced at CES 2024.

However, this is far from just a remake of a product from yesteryear, it’s got some important upgrades. Firstly, there’s aptX HD Bluetooth, meaning you can enjoy something approaching CD-quality, high resolution audio wirelessly.

FiiO DM13

For the real deal, there are 3.5mm and 4.4mm headphones jacks so you can use your best set of wired earphones to listen the best-sounding physical media out there, as well as your favourites speakers via SPDIF or USB. The attractive player, also plays digital files like FLAC, WAV, AAC and MP3.

You won’t need a significant stockpile of AA batteries either, thanks to the eight hours of battery life and ability to connect to the mains to play your compact discs.

Key features are listed by the company as follows:

  • 3.5mm Single-ended & 4.4mm Balanced Headphone Outputs
  • Bluetooth Transmission (SBC/aptX/aptX HD/aptX Low Latency)
  • Analogue Line-Out
  • SPDIF Digital Output
  • USB Audio Output
  • Playback: CD/FLAC/WAV/WMA/AAC/MP3
  • ESP Switch (Electronic Shock Protection)
  • Desktop Mode
  • 8 Hours Battery Life

It’s coming out in September in silver, red, blue, black and titanium and will cost £179 in the UK and $179 in the United States.

You might like…

Bang and Olufsen’s iconic 6-disc CD changer returns to give us 90s flashbacks

Bang and Olufsen’s iconic 6-disc CD changer returns to give us 90s flashbacks

Chris Smith 3 months ago
FiiO CP13 cassette deck is a love letter to the Sony Walkman

FiiO CP13 cassette deck is a love letter to the Sony Walkman

Chris Smith 6 months ago
Cambridge Audio’s Evo CD looks to power the hi-fi renaissance 

Cambridge Audio’s Evo CD looks to power the hi-fi renaissance 

Kob Monney 1 year ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words