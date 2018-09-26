DiRT Rally 2.0 has been announced for PS4, Xbox One and PC

Codemasters has announced a sequel to DiRT Rally, and it’s coming to PS4, Xbox One and PC in February 2019.

Once again developed by Codemasters, the upcoming racer will build upon the vehicles, modes and mechanics found in the previous title with further depth. Unveiled with a stylish announcement trailer, it’s all about navigating muddy dirt roads at ludicrous speeds while trying to beat records.

Trusted Reviews has compiled everything you need to know about Dirt Rally 2 including all of the latest news, release date, gameplay, trailers and more.

Dirt Rally 2 release date – when is it coming out?

Codemasters confirmed alongside the title’s announcement that it will be launching on February 26, 2018, dropping it right in the middle of a busy release period.

Dirt Rally 2 trailer – how does it look?

You can watch the debut trailer below. While short, it captures the spirit of Dirt Rally quite nicely:

Related: Best Gaming Keyboards

Dirt Rally 2 Gameplay – How does it play?

We’ve yet to get hands-on with the racing experience ourselves, but the official website provides a brief insight into how the sequel plans to make changes and improvements.

‘DiRT Rally 2.0 dares you to carve your way through a selection of iconic rally locations from across the globe, in the most powerful off-road vehicles ever made, knowing that the smallest mistake could end your stage.

You will need to rely on your instincts with the most immersive and truly focused off-road experience yet, including a new authentic handling model, tire choice and surface deformation.’

In terms of locations, players will drive throughout the likes of New Zealand, Argentina, Spain, Poland, Australia, and the United States. That sounds like plenty of ground to cover.

Related: Best Gaming Headsets

Related: Best PS4 Games

Players will have the opportunity to craft their own racing strategies while progressing throughout a variety of Events and Championships unlocked throughout the campaign. We also expect a robust number of handling options and online offerings, if its older sibling is any indication.

Are you excited about the announcement of Dirt Rally 2? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.