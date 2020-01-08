Swedish company Dirac has devised an digital audio solution for mobile devices that aims to upgrade your music library

Announced at CES 2020, Dirac’s new app uses customized algorithms to boost the detail, subtle beats, tones and sounds that the Swedish company claims are not always heard during playback. Listeners can toggle Dirac on/off to hear the difference between the two versions for themselves.

Dirac says the app can create a sense of higher definition with a sound that’s more spacious, and the app can work with any pair of headphones irrespective of their quality or price-point, which is quite the claim.

Dirac has put research into sound performance boosting and externalization algorithms for this app, which it says improves the quality of any content regardless of the audio codec used to stream/play the sound. Dirac says this is a different approach from others which require audio to be recorded with a specific codec.

The idea is to take an experience that few have had and make it available to the masses, offering an immersive and adaptive audio playback from smaller devices. According to Dirac co-founder & CEO Dr. Mathias Johansson: “We’re revealing the layers of sound you never knew existed to create a fuller, purer experience – no matter what you’re listening on.”

The company is currently in talks with some of the world’s largest smartphone makers and music streaming services about including the Dirac digital audio solution in their products and platforms. News about the first partnership is expected in the next few months.

While it’s not strictly the same as, it follows on from other movements in the music streaming space to make more music more convenient, such as MQA which purports to make High-res audio files more efficient, producing the same sound without using up as much data.

We’ve been listening to the Dirac digital audio solution, and will be supplying our first impressions of the app in the coming days.

