 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Did Apple TV Plus’ Ted Lasso just leak a notch-free iPhone?

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The latest episode of the brilliant Apple TV Plus sitcom Ted Lasso may have offered a glimpse at the future of the company’s iPhone handset, minus the annoying notch.

The show, which features an eccentric American college football coach (played by Jason Sudekis) in charge of a fictional English football team called AFC Richmond, often depicts characters using Apple products. We quite often see not-so-subtle product placement of iPhones and Macs, as well as software like FaceTime on show.

However, in the episode that debuted on Friday, a character appeared to be wielding an iPhone without the notch that houses the Face ID sensors and front-facing camera.

The more observant Ted Lasso fans noticed this particular iPhone did not have a notch, while the handset features the iPhone 12 camera array and the iOS 14 wallpaper.

Notch free iPhone ted lasso

While it’s highly unlikely Apple has decided to reveal that handset within one of its flagship original series, it is a strange anomaly.

The iPhone 13, due next month, is expected to have a slimmer notch and a slightly different Face ID sensor, but a completely notch-free design isn’t expected this time around.

A recent report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has said that’s the eventual goal for Apple, but it isn’t expected to arrive until at least 2022.

You might like…

Forget tinkering with Face ID, iPhone 13 needed in-display Touch ID

Forget tinkering with Face ID, iPhone 13 needed in-display Touch ID

Best iPhone 2021: All the latest Apple phones ranked (including all iPhone 12 models)

Best iPhone 2021: All the latest Apple phones ranked (including all iPhone 12 models)

Apple TV Plus and Disney Plus are saving good TV from Netflix binges

Apple TV Plus and Disney Plus are saving good TV from Netflix binges

As Gizmodo suggests, it’s possible this is the work of CGI, which is used quite heavily in the show to depict the crowd during the actual football scenes (of which there have been very few this season).

When you consider the series wrapped shooting back in June, when prototypes phones might have been available. it is plausible this handset could have been on set. While it isn’t out of the realms of possibility, it isn’t that likely Apple (either on purpose or by accident) has shown its hand here.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.