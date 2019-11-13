This year’s most ridiculous Christmas present is a diamond-encrusted iPhone 11

This Christmas you’ll be able to treat yourself to a new diamond encrusted iPhone 11 thanks to Russian “luxury” brand Caviar.

Are they tasteful? No. Do we still sort of want one? Also no.When you think of the iPhone 11 Pro Max there are a few phrases that come to mind, one of them being ‘unnecessarily expensive.’ Luxury iPhone and case-maker Caviar has taken that theme and run with it, creating one of the tackiest and priciest iPhone mash-ups to date.

Related: iPhone 11 Pro Max review

Using the solar system as inspiration, ­the Russian brand has created four new iPhone models for its Solarius Collection: Luna, Mars, Terra and the painfully expensive flagship Solarius model.

It’s no wonder this particular model is expensive – the Solarius phone features 750-content gold and 137 diamonds. Prices start at $70,300 so get saving guys. Why not remortgage your house and get two just for kicks?

You may well be thinking ‘hang on – wouldn’t all that gold make it pretty heavy?’ You are correct. The iPhone Pro Solarius weighs in at 188 grams, and the Pro Max weighs 226 grams. That’s over 150 grams of added weight on the base model. Caviar has tried to justify this extra weight by saying ‘this provides a special value to it as a bar of gold actually lies in one’s hands.’

Related: The best iPhone 11 cases

Worried that the phone design would be too subtle, the designers have also inserted a tourbillon watch in the back of the case, to symbolise ‘the eternal life that Sun gives to our planet.’ Nice.

The other models are a pinch less fancy, starting at $13,130. But get this: each of the new Caviar iPhone designs feature a stone from the planet they’re named after. So the Discovery Mars has a tiny bit of Mars stuck in its tourbillon watch, and Luna has a bit of the moon. Obviously sticking a bit of dirt in the Terra phone wouldn’t be fancy enough, so instead the design gang squeezed a bit of the Tsarev meteorite inside.

In brief: if you’re ridiculously wealthy and simply can’t think of a better way to broadcast that fact, this is the phone for you.

Senior staff writer Ruth started her career at Metro newspaper, working as a staff writer for the features section. After a brief stint working on a new channel for VICE UK, she joined the Trusted Reviews team in 2019 as…