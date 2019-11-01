Diablo IV is official – watch the first trailers for the darkest outing yet

Blizzard got this year’s BlizzCon 2019 jubilee underway in style by officially announcing Diablo IV, the first game in the beloved, gothic series since Diablo III in 2012.

Moments after the keynote commenced, Blizzard made the announcement and revealed both a cinematic and gameplay trailer for the game, which will go on sale on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Longtime fans of the series will enjoy hearing that the newest instalment will return the franchise to its “darker roots,” which is aptly illustrated by the trailers released today. Be warned, they’re surprisingly violent and not for the faint of heart.

Here’s how Blizzard sets the scene: “Diablo IV takes place many years after the events of Diablo III, after millions have been slaughtered by the actions of the High Heavens and Burning Hells alike. In the vacuum of power, a legendary name resurfaces.”

The company says the new title will “push the franchise to dark, new depths” while it also announced the first three classes for the gory fourth instalment; barbarian, sorceress, and druid.

Blizzard is also promising the technology used in development will promise “much higher fidelity and a more engrossing experience.” Ultimately, the firm says, “Diablo IV will ground players in a grittier and deadlier world.”

In a press release, Blizzard writes: “True to the franchise’s roots, Diablo IV will deliver visceral combat, gruesome and varied monsters, an epic hunt for legendary loot, and endless playability and progression. Players will find a lifetime’s worth of adventure scattered across a land rooted in unique ecologies and inhabited by dangerous new foes.”

There’s no official release date to speak of yet and Blizzard did not say whether it is also planning to release the game on next-gen consoles.

Here’s that cinematic trailer to get you even more hyped for what promises to be one of the most eagerly-anticipated game releases of the next year, or so.

