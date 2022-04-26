Diablo Immortal coming to iOS and PC with cross-play June 2

Blizzard’s controversial free to play mobile RPG, Diablo Immortal, will launch on iOS and PC on June 2, and it’ll also feature cross-play support.

The publisher announced the news through the time-honoured medium of an announcement trailer, which you can see below.

This minute-long video is worth watching for the snippets of gameplay it features. Blizzard has built a completely new top-down hack-and-slash game specifically targeted at mobile devices, albeit firmly in the classic Diablo lineage, with a story set in between the events of Diablo II and Diablo III.

It’s now known that the game will launch on June 2, but the other exciting news is that this multiplayer free-to-play ARPG will come with cross-platform support. This means iPhone and iPad players will be able to team up with PC players – the latter via an open beta at first.

Cross progression will also be supported, you’ll be able to pick up where you left off on PC on your iPhone or iPad (and vice versa).

We went hands-on with an early build of Diablo Immortal way back in 2018. Contrary to the near universal negativity the game’s announcement was met with across the internet (Diablo fans are a demanding sort), we kind of dug its trimmed down take on the dungeon-crawling formula.

So vociferous was the opposition to Blizzard’s Diablo Immortal announcement by a particularly hardcore contingency of fans, some even launched a petition calling for the game’s cancellation.

“Blizzard does not care about the community anymore,” read the extraordinarily entitled description. “This is an outrage and a spit in the face of the Diablo community. Sign this petition to show them how disappointed we are!”

It remains to be seen if Diablo Immortal can steer clear of the usual free-to-play traps and supply a fitting answer to such childish foot-stomping. At the very least, we’re hoping it will fill some dead time and help scratch some of that ARPG itch until Diablo 4 is ready.