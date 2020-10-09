Devialet’s Gemini true wireless aims to offer best-in-class ANC

Devialet is the latest audio brand to jump into the true wireless market with the Devialet Gemini.

Devialet says its first ever wireless earbud offers market-leading active noise cancellation, a claim that’s down to a trio of features in the Pressure Balance Architecture, Internal Delay Compensation and Ear Active Matching.

The Pressure Balance Architecture refers to the cascading decompression chambers in each earbud, which ensure the ideal inner pressure is kept at all times. Each chamber has been coated with a custom acoustic mesh to better block out external noise.

Next up is the Internal Delay Compensation algorithm, which Devialet says can perfectly compensate for the delay that’s generated by a noise cancellation loop. That results in a “significant gain in noise cancellation, especially at higher frequencies”.

Devialet’s acoustic engineers have also come up with Ear Active Matching. This is said to deliver an improved signal transmission by adjusting audio signal frequency ranges in real-time.

In simpler terms, Devialet claims sound quality will remain high whether you turn your head or adjust the earbuds when running. That’s because when the Gemini moves, the built-in microphones will detect the change in frequency and adapt its equalisation. It performs this 10,000 times per second.

For noise cancellation there are two separate microphones in each earbud, while another is dedicated to enhance vocal clarity for calls. The three ANC modes work continually remove backward noise – including bass and treble frequencies – while the two transparency modes give the listener the option to hear what’s around them.

There’s also an app to go with the earbuds (Android/iOS), in which users can personalise the sound, flip through noise cancelling modes and activate voice assistant (Google Assistant, Siri). The app can also test your ears to determine to most optimal fit to minimise leakage of sound. There’s a choice of four earbud sizes in XS, S, M and L options

Other features including an IPX4 rating: eight hours of battery life (six with ANC on) with a further 3.5 full charges in the circular charging case. The battery in the charging case can be fully replaced via the Devialet website, as can parts in the earbuds themselves. The Gemini also supports Bluetooth aptX and wireless Qi charging.

The Devialet Gemini are priced at £279 and is available pre-order from the 10th of October.

