Devialet unveils Dione, “a true all-in-one soundbar”

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Devialet has announced a brand new product in Dione, an all-in-one soundbar with Atmos support, built to the French company’s exacting standards.

The Dione doesn’t come with an external subwoofer, instead packing 8 (eight!) subwoofers for bass, with 8 full-range drivers adding up to 17 drivers in one slim soundbar form.

It fuses Devialet’s know-how and technology in its attempt to create an immersive sound experience. The SPACE technology upscales any content into 5.1.2 audio channels to create a more three-dimensional sound, ADE (Advanced Dimensional Experience) is a new digital signal processing technology that uses beamforming to create a bigger, wider and immersive presentation.

AVL (Adaptive Volume Level) “dynamically equalizes sound levels” for a consistent experience across sources, while ORB refers the sphere at the centre of the speaker that can be re-positioned in accordance with the soundbar’s positioning for the most optimal delivery of sound.

Devialet do love their acronyms and ADH and SAM (Speaker Active Monitoring) are included, the latter helping to sync the bar’s eight long-throw subwoofer drivers for a big performance, and the former is an amplification technology unites analog and digital technology to deliver a clear sound and optimal power consumption.

The soundbar can be positioned flat on a furniture or wall-mounted, with the internal gyro sensor capable of automatically detecting its current position and adjusting the audio signal “to maximize impact and immersion”, the aim to provide a similar performance regardless of its placement. Room calibration also aids the soundbar’s performance in tuning its sound to match the acoustics and size of any room it’s in.

At just 77mm tall, it should be able to slink beneath most TVs, though it does weigh a surprisingly heavy 12kg (you may want to reinforce that wall if you are mounting it). HDMI eARC, Optical, Bluetooth 5.0, AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect and UPnP are included to pass audio over the Dione. There’s no support for Chromecast or voice assistants, in case you were wondering.

The Devialet Dione offers a selection of sound modes in Movie, Spatial, Voice and Music, with control possible via the Devialet app.

The Devialet Dione is available to pre-order now, with full availability expected later in April. Priced at £1990 / $2499 / €2190. The product will be sold in the likes of Harrods and Selfridges, as well as from Devialet’s website. To view other stores that sell Devialet products head over to this link.

