Devialet shakes up its wireless speaker range with the new Phantom 1

Devialet has introduced its Phantom 1 wireless speaker in a shake up of the French brand’s audio speaker range.

Like previous Phantom speakers, the Phantom 1 merges a distinctive design with high-resolution sound in a compact form. However, the new Phantom goes further than before, with several upgrades that include improved audio processing and amplification, wider feature compatibility and a more energy efficient performance than previous models.

The Phantom 1 features Devialet’s next generation ADH (Analog Digital Hybrid) amplification technology, as well as its Speaker Active Matching (SAM) for control of the speakers and high acoustic fidelity; the Heart Bass Implosion (HBI) tech for deeper and impactful bass, and the Active Cospherical Engine (ACE), which helps the Phantom 1 reproduce sound and disperse energy in all directions.

There’s a choice of two versions with the first able to output at a maximum volume of 103dB and a frequency range of 16Hz – 25kHz, while the other has a maximum volume of 108dB and a frequency range of 14Hz – 27kHz.

Features and usability have been given a makeover with a new Devialet OS that offers more ways to stream Hi-Res music files through its Roon Ready compatibility. Through the Devialet app, a multi-room configuration can be set up between all Phantom models, with AirPlay 2 also included for streaming from iOS devices. There’s also enhanced UPnP (universal plug-and-play) capabilities up to 24-bits for apps such as BubbleUPnP and the mconnect Player.

From a design perspective the Phantom 1 retains the series’ distinctive spherical look, but now comes in a modern matte finish available in black and white colourways, as well as featuring updated signature side panels. The speaker’s onboard interface has been retooled with new LED signals on its rear for checking its status, as well as a new stand-by mode. While you can operate through the aforementioned Devialet app, the physical remote control has been redesigned for a more “crisp user experience”, and the new Arch accessory allows for connection of analogue sources to the Phantom 1.

The introduction of the Phantom 1 marks a shake-up of the range too, as the smaller Phantom Reactor will now be renamed the Phantom II.

Phantom I is available for £1890, and you can find it at stores such as John Lewis, Selfridges and Harrods, as well as through Devialet’s website and stores.