Devialet Phantom Reactor speaker available in new look

Devialet has unveiled a new colourway for its Phantom Reactor speaker, with a matte black version joining the ‘Iconic White’ version of the speaker.

Devialet’s Phantom series had, up until now, been available in a white finish. The French company has announced that the Phantom Reactor speaker will be getting a new coat. A Matte Black version of the speaker is now available, making it the first time a Devialet speaker has been available in anything other than white.

The new finish has been the result of a year’s design effort, the solution ending up being an aqueous paint solution that generates a soft touch when handling the speaker. Each layer has been separately coated with the new finish to achieve Devialet’s exacting standards for its products.

Available in two models (600W and 900W), we reviewed the Phantom Reactor in 2018 and while we found it not to be perfect, it is a thrillingly individual speaker with a look that’s far from understated. As our review stated: “There’s nothing at all like the Devialet Phantom Reactor 900 – and while this isn’t entirely a positive thing, it’s nevertheless going to find it some fans.”

With sound in solo or stereo mode, music can be played via Apple AirPlay, Bluetooth, Spotify Connect, UPnP or through an analogue/jack connection.

The Phantom Reactor matte black version is available for £990, and can be bought from to buy from Devialet.com, Selfridges, Harrods, John Lewis and Devialet’s own stores.

